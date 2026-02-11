Rotimi Amaechi joined protesters at the National Assembly to oppose the Senate’s rejection of mandatory electronic transmission of election results

The former minister brought his first son, a medical doctor, to the protest to counter claims that political leaders shield their families from civic action

The demonstration added to mounting pressure on the National Assembly to restore the electronic transmission clause before the Electoral Act amendment is finalised

Former governor of Rivers state and former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, appeared at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday, February 10, as part of a protest against the Senate’s decision to reject mandatory electronic transmission of election results.

The demonstration formed part of mounting public opposition to the provision being excluded from the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, a move critics say could weaken electoral credibility.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state, delivers strong remarks as the 2027 polls draw near.

Amaechi’s presence quickly drew attention, not only because of his political profile but also because he arrived alongside his first son, a medical doctor, Daily Trust reported.

He explained that the decision was intentional and aimed at addressing criticism that political leaders encourage mass action while keeping their families away from potential danger.

Amaechi leads protest over e-transmission

Speaking to protesters and journalists within the National Assembly complex, Amaechi said bringing his son was a way to show personal belief in the cause and to counter claims that leaders distance themselves from the consequences of civic action.

He said the gesture was also practical, given the need for medical assistance should any incident arise.

“There are those who say politicians call for protests while their children are abroad. Here is my first son. I brought him to join this protest. He is a medical doctor and his responsibility is to attend to anyone who may be injured”, Amaechi said.

He also described peaceful protest as a lawful democratic right and urged Nigerians to become more involved in pushing for electoral reforms.

Amaechi explains where ADC may zone its 2027 presidential ticket.

According to him, stronger public participation would compel lawmakers to reconsider their position.

“We need to mobilise more than this. If we mobilise 100,000 people, the police here cannot stop us. They are not up to 1,000,” he added.

Senate rejection sparks electoral reform outcry

The protest followed weeks of criticism after the Senate removed the clause mandating real time electronic transmission of results from polling units.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed a version of the bill that retained the requirement, creating a sharp disagreement between the two chambers.

Civil society groups, opposition parties and election observers have argued that electronic transmission would reduce result manipulation at collation centres and improve transparency during elections.

As the harmonisation process continues, pressure has increased on the National Assembly to restore the provision before the bill is forwarded to the president for assent.

Amaechi warned that ignoring public concern could further damage confidence in the electoral process.

“This is about protecting the votes of Nigerians and ensuring that their choices are respected,” he said.

