Gabriel Suswam, the former governor of Benue State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that his resignation took effect immediately.

The former governor's resignation was contained in a letter seen by Legit.ng. The letter was dated Wednesday, February 4 and was signed by the former senator. He thanked the PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people at various capacities.

He recalled that he had served as a member of the House of Representatives, governor and senator under the PDP, adding that he remains grateful to the party for the "opportunities and trust reposed" in him during the period.

However, he cited an unending internal crisis within the PDP as his reason, lamenting the days when the party stood as "a symbol of cohesion, internal democracy, and progressive opposition." He stressed that the issues of ideology, discipline and leadership structure have been allowed to linger in the PDP without a pathway to solution.

He decried that every effort to fix the party has been fruitless and that the party now appeared to be in "perpetually trapped in crises mode." He said all these made it impossible for sustain his membership in the party.

His resignation letter reads in part:

"Despite repeated interventions, reconciliatory committees, and public assurances, the party continues to operate in a state of deep internal dysfunction. The PDP today appears to be perpetually trapped in crisis mode; an institution in political intensive care, with no consensus diagnosis and no agreed treatment plan in sight. As a committed democrat and stakeholder in Nigeria's political development, I find it increasingly difficult to reconcile my continued membership with my personal convictions, political philosophy, and desire to contribute meaningfully to nation-building within a stable and functional political framework.

"I believe that political parties must serve as platforms for ideas, discipline, and constructive engagement, not arenas of endless internal warfare. Regrettably, the current state of affairs within the PDP no longer aligns with these ideals. I therefore consider it honourable and necessary to step aside, while wishing the party well, should it one day find the courage and consensus to resolve its long-standing internal contradictions. Please accept my resignation and convey my appreciation to members at all levels for the shared journey over the years."

