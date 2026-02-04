Gabriel Suswam, former Governor of Benue State and ex-Senator, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

A former Governor of Benue State and ex-Senator, Gabriel Suswam, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing persistent internal crises and a lack of cohesion within the opposition party.

Suswam’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Mbagber Council Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The letter was later shared on Facebook by his Chief of Staff, Moses Ukeyima.

Suswam cites unresolved conflicts in PDP

In the letter, Suswam explained that his decision was informed by what he described as the party’s failure to resolve longstanding internal conflicts affecting its leadership, structure, discipline and ideological direction.

He said:

“I write to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with effect from the date of this letter. This decision has not been taken lightly. For decades, the PDP provided me with a platform to serve the Nigerian people in various capacities; as a Member of the House of Representatives, as Governor of Benue State, and as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. For these opportunities and the trust reposed in me at different times, I remain sincerely grateful.”

Party plagued by internal disputes

The former governor noted that the PDP, which once stood as a symbol of cohesion and internal democracy, had become plagued by persistent and unresolved disputes. He said these conflicts, spanning leadership, structure, discipline and ideology, had been allowed to fester without any credible pathway to resolution.

According to him, despite repeated interventions and reconciliation efforts, the party had remained locked in what he described as a cycle of crisis, with no clear pathway to stability.

Suswam’s conviction and call for stability

Suswam stated that he could no longer reconcile his continued membership in the party with his personal convictions and his desire to contribute meaningfully to nation-building within a stable political platform.

He added:

“I believe that political parties must serve as platforms for ideas, discipline, and constructive engagement, not arenas of endless internal warfare. Regrettably, the current state of affairs within the PDP no longer aligns with these ideals.”

He explained that he had chosen to step aside, while expressing hope that the PDP would one day find the courage and consensus to resolve its internal contradictions.

As of the time of filing this report, the PDP leadership had yet to react to Suswam’s resignation.

