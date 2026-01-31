APC chieftain Chukwuebuka Obidike has clarified that he will not contest for the APC youth leader position at the national convention

Obidike said his focus is on strengthening his businesses while contributing to the APC's growth in alternative ways

He emphasised the need for unity and fair processes within the party ahead of the national convention

Abuja, FCT - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuebuka Obidike, has ruled out any intention to contest for the position of national youth leader of the ruling party at the forthcoming national convention.

Obidike, a former aspirant for the position, made this clarification in a chat with Legit.ng amid speculations suggesting that he was preparing to re-enter the race for the influential party seat. Describing such speculations as misleading, Obidike stressed that he has neither declared nor shown interest in contesting for the office.

APC chieftain Obidike says he has no interest in contesting for the APC national youth leader position at the APC 2026 convention. Photo credit: Chukwuebuka Obidike

Source: UGC

APC youth leader: Why Obidike won't contest

Meanwhile, Obidike explained that his decision not to contest should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from party activities or a lack of commitment to the APC.

The CEO of Clarivo Oil and Gas said his decision reflects a personal choice to focus on strengthening his businesses while continuing to contribute to the party’s growth in other ways.

Has Obidike endorsed an APC youth leader candidate?

Asked if he had any preferred aspirant for the position of APC national youth leader, Obidike said he has not endorsed any candidate, noting that he believes the process should be open, fair, and driven by the party’s constitution and internal democratic principles.

Speaking further, Obidike, who is also the director of Clarivo Holdings Limited, said that if the APC considers him useful in any other form or position, he is ready to offer himself to serve.

He emphasised the need for unity and discipline within the party as preparations for the national convention gather momentum. He urged party leaders, delegates, and members to place the collective interest of the APC above personal ambitions, noting that cohesion remains critical to the party’s strength and electoral success.

The APC chieftain called on youths within the party to remain constructive, focused, and supportive of the APC’s leadership, adding that meaningful engagement and responsible participation are essential for sustaining the party’s vision at both national and grassroots levels.

Ahead of the APC convention, Obidike said his focus is on strengthening his businesses while contributing to the party's growth in alternative ways. Photo credit: Chukwuebuka Obidike

Source: UGC

2027: Will APC appointments favour party loyalists?

In a related development, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, APC national chairman, has stated that political appointments after the 2027 general elections will be reserved strictly for party loyalists. He said professionals without firm party affiliation should not expect appointments under an APC-led government.

Nentawe told party supporters that governance is inseparable from politics and that those appointed must actively defend the platform that brought them to power. While APC members welcomed the stance as a move to strengthen party discipline, critics warned that it could weaken merit-based governance.

Nentawe argued that political appointees must participate openly in grassroots activities and party mobilisation. He dismissed the idea of separating technocratic competence from political responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng