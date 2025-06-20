The presidency has said President Tinubu would announce his 2027 running mate only after he is formally nominated by the APC at its 2026 convention

Speculation about dropping Vice President Shettima was dismissed, with Onanuga insisting Tinubu and Shettima have a strong working relationship

Amid tensions within the APC, Muslim Rights Concern warned against replacing Shettima, urging the party to consult widely before making such a move

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will decide on his 2027 running mate only after the All Progressives Congress (APC) formally nominates him at its convention in 2026, the presidency has said.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, explained the position in an interview published on Thursday, June 19.

As momentum builds for the 2027 polls, officials have indicated when President Tinubu intends to unveil his vice‑presidential pick. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

Presidency dismisses talk of Shettima’s exclusion

Onanuga brushed aside speculation that Vice‑President Kashim Shettima has been sidelined because recent endorsements for Tinubu did not mention him.

He said the silence was routine because, in Nigeria’s presidential system, the candidate is chosen first and the running mate later.

Presidency: Past changes in Lagos not a ‘pattern’

The adviser rejected claims that Tinubu’s history of replacing deputies while governor of Lagos showed he planned to drop Shettima.

He said those changes related to specific political disputes at the time and did not set a precedent, Vanguard reported.

No rift between president and vice‑president, says Onanuga

Onanuga insisted Tinubu and Shettima enjoyed an “excellent working relationship”, calling rumours of a split “beer parlour gossip”.

He also dismissed talk that the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, had undue influence.

Muslim‑Muslim ticket ‘no longer an issue’

Asked whether Tinubu might again choose a Muslim running mate in 2027, Onanuga said earlier fears of Islamisation had faded and many potential names being discussed were Muslims.

He defended recent pro‑Tinubu endorsements despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not yet declaring the campaign open, saying the APC was responding to opposition criticism and “showing we’re not asleep”.

North‑East summit row highlighted Shettima concerns

While preparations for 2027 gather pace, the presidency has disclosed when President Tinubu will announce his choice of running mate. Photo credit: @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Speculation over Shettima’s future intensified after a tense APC North‑East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe, where some party figures initially endorsed Tinubu but not his deputy, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Babagana Zulum later urged the party to retain the Tinubu‑Shettima ticket.

Separately, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) advised the APC not to replace the vice‑president, saying any move to do so would be “ill‑advised” and should be preceded by wide consultation.

I' ll contest 2027 presidential election, says Abacha's CSO AI-Mustapha

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has formally announced his intention to run for president in the 2027 general elections.

He will be contesting under the banner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

During a strategic meeting with the Niger State executive committee of the SDP and his supporters in Minna on Tuesday, June 18, Al-Mustapha shared his vision for the country's future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng