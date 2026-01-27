Adebayo Shittu vows to introduce Sharia Law if demanded by the people of Oyo state

Reactions from Nigerians express concerns about the implications of Sharia Law in the southwest

Shittu's comments spark a heated debate over religious tolerance and governance in Nigeria

Adebayo Shittu, the former minister of communications under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has vowed that he will introduce Sharia Law if the people of the state demanded for it.

The former minister made the comment while speaking in an interview titled "Naija Unfiltered", a podcast that has been trending on social media.

Shittu speaks on Sharia law controversy

Shittu was asked to react to the recent move by some stakeholders calling for the introduction of Sharia law in the southwest geopolitical zone.

In his response, the minister asked the interviewers how the institutionalisation of Sharia Law in the region would affect him as a Christian negatively.

Reacting to the question, the interviewer cited the case of the Hisbah police in some states in the north who infringed on human rights, claiming that they were implementing the Sharia Law. However, the former minister accused the interviewer of being intolerant.

His statement reads in part:

"If the people ask for it. Even the constitution says it should be established whenever it is demanded. It is open because the constitution allows it. I don’t run away from battles."

Nigerians react to Sharia law in Oyo

However, the minister's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmed Ololu explained Sharia Law:

"That headline is misleading and alarmist. No governor can “impose full Sharia law” in Oyo or anywhere in Nigeria. The Constitution only allows voluntary Sharia for personal law matters, and only for Muslims who choose it. Non-Muslims are completely excluded."

Sunday Clement urged everyone in the southwest to condemn the former minister:

"They’ve been paid to cause disunity in Yorubaland. Everyone of us should condemn people like this at all costs, expose them, campaign against their extremist ideology."

Mr Grey urged the people of Oyo state not to vote for him:

"Oyo people better run for their lives! "If the people ask for it, I will grant it" As an extremist and Islamists he is, they don't need the people to ask for it; they will just sponsor their people to bring back the advocate for Sharia law, and boom, the lunatic will sign it!"

Tunde Oba faulted the former minister's position:

"In all the places the Sharia law has been established in Nigeria, what development has it brought to the people, nation and other stakeholders? The NYSC certificate was an issue. Past governors of Oyo state have always considered the people before their own religion."

See the video of the interview here:

