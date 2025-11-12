Former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole has advocated for the exemption of goods manufactured in Nigeria to be exempted from paying tax

Oshiomhole, who now represents Edo North in the Senate, explained that it doesn't make sense to him that goods like beer, which were produced in Nigeria, pay excise duty

The former governor of Edo state noted that exceptional cases should be on goods like tobacco, which has been confirmed to be causing cancer

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has explained that the government should stop collecting excise duty on beer and other goods that are produced in Nigeria, adding that the move would make products like that to be more easier to import.

The former governor of Edo was seen presenting his argument during plenary in the Senate in a trending video. He explained that, except for some cases, such as Tobacco, saying "this is because it has been established that Tobacco causes cancer."

Oshiomhole, who was once the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), explained that it has never made any sense to him to impose excise duty on goods that are manufactured locally.

Nigerians react to Oshiomhole's outburst

The former governor's position has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Kator Kartaa wrote:

"This is one of the most sensible economic positions I’ve heard from a Senator in a while. You can’t preach industrialisation and then tax the very people trying to build it. Nigeria’s manufacturers already battle poor infrastructure, inconsistent power, and high import duties on raw materials. Adding more taxes only discourages local production. What we need are incentives like tax breaks, access to credit and protection for small manufacturers."

Engr. Ogbeh also supported Oshiomhole's position:

"This is the only sensible means of inspiring the production of more goods and services. But isn't it an aberration that Oshiomhole is the lone voice that speaks sensibly against the kleptomaniacs currently strategising helpless producers, that the government hasn't even helped in any way?"

Raylex wrote:

"A serious government should take him seriously because, come to think of it, there is no better way to encourage local manufacturers than to exempt them from Tax. But Bola Tinubu is born to do this; he will tax Nigerians to death."

Bariagara explained what the government can only do:

"That's a nice soundbite, but it's not realistic. The government must raise revenue, and the manufacturing sector can't be exempt. The point isn't no tax; it's fair tax."

Oladele backed the senator:

"Spot on, Sen. Oshiomhole! No nation grows by punishing its own producers. Support made-in-Nigeria, grow Nigeria."

Oshiomhole tackles Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adams Oshiomhole has tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the allegation that opposition senators joining the APC are being coerced to join the ruling party.

According to Oshiomhole, Atiku has a great history of defection and urged the former vice president to write a book on defection.

Oshiomhole also alleged that the defection history of Atiku was not influenced by any ideology but personal interest.

