The lawmaker who represented Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo LGAs in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu, has dumped All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Hon. Azubogu’s resignation letter, dated December 29, 2025, addressed to the Umudim-Nnewi APGA Ward 1 chairman, was made public on Thursday, January 22.

The letter reads, “After a deep reflection on my political interjectory since returning to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and considering all that I have been through over the period, including deliberate hiccups created on my path, and the subtle internal sabotage that derailed the party’s chances in the 2023 Anambra South senatorial election; as well as the adverse consequences inflicted on my person, I’m left with no choice at this point than to formally resign my membership of the party effective immediately."

Hon. Azubogu, however, appreciated the party for the opportunities previously availed to him.

Chris Emeka Azubogu was elected in 2011, 2015, and 2019 to the National Assembly as a member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency. He also contested the Senate in 2023 under the APGA platform and lost to the late Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, who contested under the YPP platform.

Reactions to Azubogu's resignation

Reacting to Azubogu's resignation during a telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, January 24, chairman of APGA in Nnewi North local government area, Hon. Anthony Muodielo, aka Classic, said he would not speak on the matter as, according to him, the lawmaker did not communicate with him personally about his resignation.

But a notable stakeholder of the party in Nnewi North LGA, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the party, reflected a strong sentiment regarding the resignation of Hon. Chris Azubogu from the party.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Nnewi on Saturday, January 14, the stakeholder asserted that Azubogu "will not be missed by anybody."

He suggested that Azubogu’s contributions in "improving the stomach infrastructure of APGA members during his tenure were insignificant and insufficient."

According to him, Hon. Azubogu "represented Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo LGAs at the national assembly for 12 years, but failed to empower members of his immediate constituency of Nnewi North," adding that there was serious interpersonal disconnection between the lawmaker and common people in his constituency when he was away.

He further said that APGA is on the ground in Anambra, and Nnewi North in particular, and that Hon. Azubogu's departure will not affect the fortune of the party in any way. He added that "it was APGA that made Azubogu who he is, and not the other way round."

