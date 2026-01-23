Former PDP National Legal Adviser, Hon. Emmanuel Enoidem, has defected to the APC in Akwa Ibom state

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno welcomed the move, describing it as a step toward political unity

Stakeholders pledged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of efforts to strengthen the APC in the state

The immediate past National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, dealing a fresh blow to the opposition party in the South-South region.

Enoidem announced his decision following a reconciliation facilitated by Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno with his former political leader, Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Akpabio as saying that efforts aimed at preventing conflict and fostering harmony were worthwhile and beneficial to the state.

Akpabio also commended Governor Eno for what he described as growing political unity in Akwa Ibom, noting that peace and cooperation among political actors would accelerate development in the state.

Akpabio spoke when the Governor led a high-powered delegation of political leaders to formally notify him of Enoidem’s decision to join the APC.

Receiving the delegation at his residence in Uyo, Akpabio said unity and peace were essential for the progress of the state, stressing that political engagement should go beyond electoral contests.

Enoidem expressed appreciation

Enoidem served for eight years as commissioner during Akpabio’s tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom and later became National Legal Adviser of the PDP.

He contested against Akpabio in the last senatorial election for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Speaking during a visit by Governor Eno and a high-powered delegation of political leaders to Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, Enoidem expressed appreciation to the governor for intervening to restore political ties between him and Akpabio.

Eno said the delegation was in Uyo to inform Akpabio of Enoidem’s decision to align with the APC, describing the move as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen political cooperation in Akwa Ibom.

He added that stakeholders in the state had resolved to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and work together to promote stability and development.

Enoidem described Governor Eno as a unifying figure and expressed appreciation for his role in reconciling him with Akpabio.

He said that despite past political differences, Akpabio remained his leader and affirmed his readiness to work with him.

Enoidem is expected to be formally received into the APC at a rally in Utu Etim Ekpo, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, on Friday, January 23.

