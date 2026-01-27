Sixteen Nigerian military officers were indicted for plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, facing punishments that could include the death penalty

The military high command confirmed that investigations had been concluded, with those found culpable set to face court-martial under the Armed Forces Act

Retired officers stressed that attempted coup under military law attracts capital punishment, unless the president chooses to temper justice with mercy

No fewer than 16 military officers indicted for plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu were reported to be facing capital punishment ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty, according to Daily Trust.

The military high command admitted that the officers, who had been in detention since October 2025, were found guilty of attempting to topple the government.

Military law prescribes death penalty

Retired military officers, who spoke to Daily Trust in separate interviews, explained that Nigeria’s military law prescribes the death penalty for attempted coup. They stressed that unless President Tinubu exercised mercy, the indicted officers would not escape punishment.

Reports in October 2025 revealed that officers, ranging from the rank of captain to brigadier-general, were arrested and detained by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for attempting to overthrow Tinubu’s administration.

On Monday, Daily Trust reported that the panel which investigated the officers had submitted its findings to the president. The Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, confirmed that the probe panel had forwarded its report to the “appropriate superior authority”.

Officers to face court-martial

In a statement, Uba said those with cases to answer would be formally arraigned before a military judicial panel in line with the Armed Forces Act.

He stated:

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to the appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel. The findings have identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.”

According to Dailytrust, Uba added that the military made the development public to ensure accountability and fairness. He stressed that the Armed Forces remained committed to professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority.

Retired officers insist on death penalty

General Bashir Adewinbi (Rtd) said:

“The coup is a criminal offence in the military, and there are penalties for it… A coup in the military attracts the death penalty. When you’re caught for a coup, the consequence is the death penalty. We have witnessed it so many times in Nigeria.”

He noted that while the president could temper justice with mercy, the normal punishment was death to serve as deterrence.

Major Bashir Galma (Rtd) explained that anyone joining the military must understand they were bound by both military law and Nigeria’s constitution.

Past coup plotters in Nigeria

Nigeria has a history of coup attempts and harsh punishments for those involved.

In December 1985, Babangida’s government announced it had foiled a coup involving Major General Mamman Vatsa. Thirteen officers were sentenced to death, and ten, including Vatsa, were executed in March 1986.

In July 1995, Abacha’s regime convicted 40 people of plotting a coup, including former head of state Olusegun Obasanjo and Musa Yar’Adua, who were imprisoned.

In December 1997, Abacha’s government claimed to have thwarted a coup led by his deputy, Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya. Several generals and colonels were arrested, though critics suspected it was a purge.

In April 2004, Obasanjo’s civilian government reported arrests of officers linked to a coup plot, with Hamza al-Mustapha, Abacha’s former chief of security, suspected of involvement.

Names and profiles of alleged coup plotters

