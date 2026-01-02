The APC has broken the 18-year-old record of the PDP when the now leading opposition party controlled 27 of the 36 states in Nigeria

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has surpassed the 2003 record of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), when the now leading opposition party was the ruling party in Nigeria. The APC now controls 28 of the 36 states in the country, compared to 2003 when the PDP controlled 27 of the states in the country.

This is as Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau officially joined the ruling party after dumping the umbrella party ahead of the 2027 elections. The APC, in a picture post on its X page on Friday, January 2, unveiled the governor as its official member.

According to ICIR, the PDP was in control of 27 of the 36 states in Nigeria at the end of the 2003 general election, a development that made one of its members to claim that the party will rule Nigeria for 60 years. Fast forward to 2015, the party lost the central and 10 years after, its governors have reduced to four.

Currently, the remaining four governors in the PDP are Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Ahmadi Fintiri of Adamawa and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, who has been reportedly plotting to dump the party as well. Like others who finally left, Lawal has denied the plan to dump the PDP.

Currently, the APC did not only control 28 states in the country, the party is the only political party in two of the six regions of the country. Below is the breakdown of the states, region under the APC:

South South

Akwa Ibom - Eno Umo, APC Bayelsa - Duoye Diri, APC Cross River - Bassey Otu, APC Delta - Sheriff Oborevwori, APC Edo - Monday Okpebholo, APC Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, APC

North Central

Benue - Hyacinth Alia, APC Kogi - Usman Ododo, APC Kwara - A. Abdulrazaq, APC Nasarawa - Abdullahi Sule, APC Niger - Mohammed Bago, APC Plateau - Caleb Mutfwang, APC

North West

Jigawa - Namadi Danmodi, APC Kaduna - Uba Sani, APC Kano - Abba Yusuf, NNPP Katsina - Dikko Radda, APC Kebbi - Nasiru Idris, APC Sokoto - Ahmed Aliyu, APC Zamfara - Dauda Lawal, PDP

South West

Ekiti - Biodun Oyebanji, APC Lagos - Babajide Sanwolu, APC Ogun - Dapo Abiodun, APC Ondo - Lucky Aiyedatiwa, APC Osun - Ademola Adeleke, Accord Oyo - Seyi Makinde, PDP

North East

Adamawa - Umaru Fintiri, PDP Bauchi - Bala Mohammed, PDP Borno - Babagana Zulum, APC Gombe - Mohammed Yahaya, APC Taraba - Kefas Agbu, APC Yobe - Mai Mala Buni, APC

South East

Abia - Alex Otti, Labour Party Anambra - Charles Soludo, APGA Ebonyi - Francis Nwifuru, APC Enugu - Peter Mbah, APC Imo - Hope Uzodimma, APC

