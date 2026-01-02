Breaking: APC Surpases PDP's 2003 Record as Another Governor Dumps Opposition
- The APC has broken the 18-year-old record of the PDP when the now leading opposition party controlled 27 of the 36 states in Nigeria
- This is as Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state officially became a member of the ruling APC on Friday, January 2
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has surpassed the 2003 record of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), when the now leading opposition party was the ruling party in Nigeria. The APC now controls 28 of the 36 states in the country, compared to 2003 when the PDP controlled 27 of the states in the country.
This is as Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau officially joined the ruling party after dumping the umbrella party ahead of the 2027 elections. The APC, in a picture post on its X page on Friday, January 2, unveiled the governor as its official member.
According to ICIR, the PDP was in control of 27 of the 36 states in Nigeria at the end of the 2003 general election, a development that made one of its members to claim that the party will rule Nigeria for 60 years. Fast forward to 2015, the party lost the central and 10 years after, its governors have reduced to four.
Currently, the remaining four governors in the PDP are Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Ahmadi Fintiri of Adamawa and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, who has been reportedly plotting to dump the party as well. Like others who finally left, Lawal has denied the plan to dump the PDP.
Currently, the APC did not only control 28 states in the country, the party is the only political party in two of the six regions of the country. Below is the breakdown of the states, region under the APC:
South South
- Akwa Ibom - Eno Umo, APC
- Bayelsa - Duoye Diri, APC
- Cross River - Bassey Otu, APC
- Delta - Sheriff Oborevwori, APC
- Edo - Monday Okpebholo, APC
- Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, APC
North Central
- Benue - Hyacinth Alia, APC
- Kogi - Usman Ododo, APC
- Kwara - A. Abdulrazaq, APC
- Nasarawa - Abdullahi Sule, APC
- Niger - Mohammed Bago, APC
- Plateau - Caleb Mutfwang, APC
North West
- Jigawa - Namadi Danmodi, APC
- Kaduna - Uba Sani, APC
- Kano - Abba Yusuf, NNPP
- Katsina - Dikko Radda, APC
- Kebbi - Nasiru Idris, APC
- Sokoto - Ahmed Aliyu, APC
- Zamfara - Dauda Lawal, PDP
South West
- Ekiti - Biodun Oyebanji, APC
- Lagos - Babajide Sanwolu, APC
- Ogun - Dapo Abiodun, APC
- Ondo - Lucky Aiyedatiwa, APC
- Osun - Ademola Adeleke, Accord
- Oyo - Seyi Makinde, PDP
North East
- Adamawa - Umaru Fintiri, PDP
- Bauchi - Bala Mohammed, PDP
- Borno - Babagana Zulum, APC
- Gombe - Mohammed Yahaya, APC
- Taraba - Kefas Agbu, APC
- Yobe - Mai Mala Buni, APC
South East
- Abia - Alex Otti, Labour Party
- Anambra - Charles Soludo, APGA
- Ebonyi - Francis Nwifuru, APC
- Enugu - Peter Mbah, APC
- Imo - Hope Uzodimma, APC
Source: Legit.ng
