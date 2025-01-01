Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, known as “Baba Authority,” prophesied that 2025 will bring divine rest and mark the end of hardship in Nigeria

Speaking at the annual crossover service, Ojo encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and work together for national rebuilding

The prophet urged leaders and citizens to take responsibility for the country’s future, advocating for transparency, accountability

Renowned Nigerian cleric Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as “Baba Authority,” has shared a powerful prophecy for the country’s future in the New Year.

Speaking during the annual crossover service at Ori Oke Ogo, Asejire, Ibadan, Prophet Ojo declared that 2025 would mark a transformative era for Nigeria.

Popular Nigerian prophet releases prophecies for 2025' Photo credit: Samuel Adebayo Ojo

Source: Facebook

The revered prophet also said the year would mark an end to the turbulence and hardship that have plagued the nation in recent years.

“The Spirit of the Lord has revealed that 2025 will be a year of divine rest for Nigeria.

“The storms of hardship, insecurity, and economic turmoil will begin to calm. This is the season for restoration, healing, and progress," Prophet Ojo announced.

With thousands of worshippers in attendance and millions more tuning in online, Prophet Ojo's sermon titled “2025 CROSSOVER TO TAKEOVER” resonated deeply with many Nigerians.

He encouraged citizens to remain hopeful, despite the challenges the country faces.

“We have cried as a nation, but God has seen our tears. The season of weeping is over. It is time for rebuilding, for coming together as one, and for taking bold steps forward,” he said.

Known for his spiritual insights and community engagement, Prophet Ojo’s prophecies are often regarded for their accuracy.

He has built a reputation as a staunch advocate for national unity and social justice.

In addition to offering reassurance, Prophet Ojo urged both Nigeria’s leaders and citizens to take responsibility for the nation’s future.

He emphasized that the prophecy was not a call for complacency but for action.

“This prophecy is not an excuse for complacency. God’s promise of rest requires our cooperation. Let our leaders lead with wisdom and integrity, and let the people work with diligence and unity,” Prophet Ojo stated.

He also called for a focused effort to address corruption, stressing that the nation cannot progress without transparency, accountability, and selfless leadership.

"A year nobody would ever forget," RCCG Adebayo's 2025 prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has described 2025 as a “landmark year” that will leave a lasting impression on the lives of many.

The revered cleric shared his annual prophecies during the church’s New Year service, offering a blend of hope, caution, and divine admonitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng