Imo State - Former Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reports that the PDP lost one of its former governors, Ihedioha, after he resigned from the party on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Emeka Ihedioha said he resigned from the PDP because the party is not a credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha was issued his official ADC membership card with Number 001 after completing his registration on Monday, January 12, 2026,

He joined the ADC at hos Mbutu Ward, Aboh-Mbaise local government area of Imo State.

As reported by Leadership, the Ward Secretary, Prince Obinna Opara, conducted Ihedoha’s registration while the Ward Chairman, Chief Alex Ahamuefula, presented the ADC membership card to the former governor.

Ihedioha said he deliberately decided to join the ADC coailition based on his belief in the party’s principles of accountability, clear values, and service to the people.

He said Nigeria and Imo State required leadership focused on public interest and responsive governance.

The former depury speaker of the house of representataives stated this while speaking after the registration.

Ihedioha added that his decision to register at the ward level reflected his commitment to grassroots politics.

“Our people want leadership that listens, serves, and puts the common good above personal interest. I am convinced that the ADC provides a credible platform to pursue these goals.”

The ADC chairman in the state, Prof. James Okoroma, led members of the State Executive Committee to receive, welcome Ihedioha and witness the registration.

Prof. Okoroma said Ihedioha’s decision strengthened the ADC in Imo State.

He said the former governor joining ADC reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy and grassroots mobilisation.

