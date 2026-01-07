Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed has announced his bid for the 2027 presidential election

Baba-Ahmed's declaration follows Peter Obi's recent departure from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

He asserts his prior presidential aspiration before Obi's candidacy in the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has declared his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement comes barely one week after Peter Obi announced his departure from the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

As reported by The Punch, Baba-Ahmed made the declaration on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at a rally held at the Labour Party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He was the running mate to former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

“I have made myself to contest for the office in 2027. I’m not following anybody’s trajectory or stepping into anybody’s shoes.

“Can I please remind you that before His Excellency Governor Peter Obi filed for the presidency, I aspired for the presidency before him? The records are there for you to see.”

The former federal lawmaker recalled that he contested in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries years before aligning with Obi in the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

“In October 2018, I participated in the primaries of the then PDP in Port Harcourt and walked to Obi for his vote, and he smiled at me. What a gentleman he was.

“If you heard me well in what I just submitted, I saw a rare opportunity for national unity to have elected Peter Obi in 2023. And that is why I decided to flow with it.”

