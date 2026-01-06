Rabiu Kwankwaso sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Kano's Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf amid political tensions

Kwankwaso reflects on their political journey from mentorship to governance, highlighting their close relationship

Public reactions to Kwankwaso's message reveal ongoing support and criticism surrounding the political landscape in Kano

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national chairman and former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has sent a birthday greeting to the governor of Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and reminded him of his long-standing support for the northern governor.

Kwankwaso, who was a former governor of Kano, ex-senator and minister, took to his social media page amid the growing rift between him and Yusuf over the reported plan of the governor to dump the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rabiu Kwankwaso sends birthday greeting to Abba Kabir Yusuf amid political tension Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

However, in his birthday greetings to the governor, Kwankwaso travelled down memory lane and recalled his long-standing support for Governor Yusuf. He said that their political journey started with Governor Yusuf serving as his "Personal Assistant in my first term and as Minister, and then as Principal Private Assistant, and later as Commissioner during my second tenure, and now as Governor."

Nigerians react as Kwankwaso messages Yusuf

The former presidential candidate's birthday greeting to Governor Yusuf has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Jamilu Sufi sent a message to Governor Yusuf:

"Happy Birthday, Your Excellency Gov. @Kyusufabba! Sir, reading this history from Sen. @KwankwasoRM is a reminder that you are a product of deep mentorship and trust. From PA to Commissioner to Governor, he has held your hand every step of the way. We have full confidence that Betrayal is not in your DNA. You are not like the others who bite the fingers that fed them. Stick with your benefactor. Stick with the Architect of Modern Kano. The path of loyalty is the path of success. We are with you as long as you are with him."

Rabiu Kwankwas sends a message to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Yana wrote:

"Congratulations to Governor Yusuf, a truly valued partner in Kano’s progress."

Mu'azu Anas faulted Kwankwaso:

"@KwankwasoRM Are you aware that many people are not opposed to you or your intentions, but are concerned that you often present yourself as if you are the greatest thing to have ever happened to Kano, or as if you are the only one who genuinely has Kano’s interests at heart? Why does it often appear that anyone who does not align with you or your political circle is portrayed as an enemy of Kano or as someone opposed to the state’s progress?"

Abba Jidda tweeted:

"This tweet feels like a full career timeline. From PA to Governor Kwankwaso basically said, I was there every step of the way."

See Kwankwaso's full statement on X here:

Kwankwaso rejects defection talk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state politics has taken a new dimension following the rumour that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, was set to dump the NNPP for another party.

However, the former Kano state governor and other leaders of the Kwankwasiyya Movement caucus in the state debunked the report.

This came amid the claim that Governor Abba Kabir of Kano, a strong ally of Kwankwaso and the only NNPP governor, was planning to dump the party for the APC.

Source: Legit.ng