Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress to further deepen the political realignment underway in the state.

Her move came amid heightened tension following the political rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

It also followed weeks of speculation over her political position after the governor and most elected officials from Rivers at both state and federal levels left the PDP for the APC.

Odu confirmed her defection on Sunday, January 4, while addressing stakeholders during a tour of the six zones of Ogba, Egbema and Ndoni Local Government Area.

She disclosed that she had completed her registration process at Akabuka, Ward 8, Unit 11, adding that electronic registration into the party was ongoing across the state.

Odu's formal defection to APC confirmed at ward level

The deputy governor said the registration exercise followed the earlier declaration by Governor Fubara to join the APC. She called on residents of the area to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governor by registering en-masse with the ruling party.

“The move is to further strengthen the support base of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, noting that six zonal meetings had already been held to facilitate the actualisation of the plan,” she said.

According to her, the tour was aimed at mobilising grassroots support and ensuring that party structures were firmly established ahead of future political activities.

Odu said the reception she received during the tour reflected growing acceptance of the APC within the area.

“Today, I came to sensitise the people, and everywhere we went, there were large crowds who came out to receive us. They said wherever I go, they will go with me, and wherever Governor Fubara and President Tinubu go, they will go,” she stated.

She added that all six zones, Egi, Omoku, Osomini, Igburu, Egbema and Ndoni, were covered during the outreach. “You can see the joy and happiness. I have touched all the six zones — Egi, Omoku, Osomini, Igburu, Egbema and Ndoni,” Prof. Odu stated.

