Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Benibo Anabraba, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), signalling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Anabraba resigns citing personal reasons

As reported by Vanguard, a letter dated 5 January 2026 addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 1, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Anabraba confirmed his decision to leave the party, describing it as “personal.”

He stated:

“My decision to resign from the PDP is personal. I am grateful for the political leverage gained from the party during the period of my membership.”

Next political move remains unclear

While Anabraba did not formally disclose his next political step, sources within the state indicate that he is likely to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Punch reported.

Anabraba’s resignation comes at a time of heightened political activity in Rivers State, with key figures positioning themselves for the upcoming polls. Analysts note that shifts like these could alter alliances and influence voter calculations across the state.

As at the time of filing this report, the PDP had not issued an official response to Anabraba’s resignation. Further updates are expected as the party deliberates on the implications of the departure of one of its senior state officials.

Fubara resigns from PDP

Recall that earlier, ahead of the 2027 elections, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fubara announced this at a stakeholders meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 9.

Nigeria Info also noted the development. Governor Fubara said he took the step to ensure "stable governance" and align with "partners who support the progress of Rivers state".

His words:

"We can’t support President Tinubu if we don’t fully identify with him, not just backyard support. Our decision this evening is that we are moving to the APC.

“This decision reflects my commitment to ensuring stable governance and aligning with partners who support the progress of Rivers state."

A video of state actors in Rivers state hailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after Fubara's move can be seen below:

Wike vs Fubara: Rivers’ crisis gets messier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), launched a blistering counter-attack on Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3, during a thank-you visit to Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, Wike declared that the same political forces now being mocked as “barking dogs” were central to Fubara’s emergence as governor of Rivers State in 2023.

Wike explained that political divisions in Rivers were steadily giving way to unity, insisting that there were no longer “no-go areas” in the state’s politics.

