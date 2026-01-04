The Renewed Hope Coalition, a pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu advocacy group, has lauded the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu

Enugu State - The Renewed Hope Coalition, a pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu advocacy group, has hailed the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) initiated by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The Renewed Hope Coalition, a pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu advocacy group, said the project contributed to the relatively peaceful Yuletide season experienced in the South East region this year.

The National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Coalition, Comrade Emmanuel Okoro, described the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations in the South East as a marked departure from previous years, plagued by insecurity and enforced sit-at-home orders.

The group praised PISE-P's focus on reconciliation, community engagement, and development initiatives as key factors in restoring stability and confidence in the region.

Okoro made this known in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

"Unlike in the past, when fear and tension dominated the festive period due to unrest, this year's Yuletide has been remarkably calm, allowing families to travel home freely, reunite, and celebrate in peace.

"We attribute this positive development largely to the non-kinetic approach of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P), convened by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu."

The project was launched in 2023 to promote dialogue and socio-economic programs. Its main aim is to address the root causes of insecurity, without relying solely on military force.

The group called on all stakeholders in the South East to sustain the momentum of peace and rally behind initiatives like PISE-P.

Okoro urged continued support for President Bola Tinubu's transformative leadership.

Deputy Speaker urges Governor Otti to join APC

Recall that Abia State Governor Alex Otti was publicly invited to join the ruling APC and dump the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Kalu made the call while speaking at his annual Renewed Town Hall Meeting and Christmas Food Distribution.

He added that his gesture was being miscontrued as a declaration of a governorship ambition, saying he would not respond to those abusing him on social media.

Southeast insecurity: Justice Azuka, other politicians kidnapped, killed

Legit.ng also reported that tales of sorrow and despair persist in the Southeast due to the ongoing wave of senseless killings in the region. While active politicians constitute the fatality figures, other prominent citizens who were not serving in government have been victims, too.

In May 2021, Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed in cold blood in Imo state.

The assailants repeated the same horrific template in Anambra four months later when they attacked and murdered Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

