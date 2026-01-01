Breaking: Top Nigerian Senator Dies at 52, Details Emerge
Godiya Akwashiki, the senator who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has died at the age of 52.
Family sources confirmed to journalists on Thursday that Mr Akwashiki died on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.
Mr Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and was re-elected for a second term, becoming the only senator from Nasarawa North to secure two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Before his election to the Senate, Mr Akwashiki served multiple terms in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he rose through the ranks to become Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.
Born on 3 August 1973 in Angba Iggah, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Akwashiki was widely known for his strong grassroots political base and focus on constituency-driven projects.
Source: Legit.ng
