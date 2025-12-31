The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been told not to move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, explained the reasonObi should remain in the Labour Party

Legit.ng reports that there are reports that the former Anambra State governor is set to join Atiku Abubakar and others in the ADC ahead of the 2027 election

Anambra State - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has advised the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, not to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Okwuosa said Obi should remain in the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 election.

He said moving from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), LP, and another political party will make Obi a desperate political hustler.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, December 29, 2025.

The public administrator said more Nigerians will join Obi if he remains in the Labour Party.

“He should remain in the Labour Party, where he is already rooted. Running from one party to another makes him a political pr0stitute and sends out a signal of desperation. I love his calmness and confidence."

He warned the former Anambra State governor that the ADC coalition would not last.

“More people would join the Labour Party because of Obi. ADC won't last. Once Atiku sees no future for himself in ADC, he would pull out as usual and crash the structure/party.”

Okwuosa alleged that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has hijacked the ADC coalition ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Atiku is refusing to backdown, he has hijacked the ADC already and is dishing out the terms. Obi can't be boxed.”

ADC's chances if Obi decides not to work with Atiku

Recall that Atiku and Obi are contesting for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

This has led many Nigerians to believe that the fallout of Atiku and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate will work in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, ADC chieftain, Kelly Agaba, explained what the chances of the coalition will be if Obi decides not to work with Atiku in the 2027 presidential election.

2027: Peter Obi says ADC is shaky, unstable

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi sent a crucial message to the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) explained the reason the ADC coalition is still shaky and unsure at the moment.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi are battling to get the ADC presidential ticket in the 2027 election.

