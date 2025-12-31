Rivers state has been making headlines again following the renewed rivalry between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, while speaking with Legit.ng on the development in the state in an interview, pointed out the root cause of the crisis

Yusuf maintained that the defection of Governor Fubara from the PDP to the APC may not secure him a second term in office, even though it was a game-changer

The renewed rivalry between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has started being dissected by political analysts in the country, including Omotayo Yusuf.

Yusuf, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that the state is known for its consistent political war because of a lack of structure in the oil-rich state. He noted that the recent defection of Governor Fubara from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may not protect him from the grip of Wike.

He said:

"I think Rivers state politics has always been interesting, sometimes tragic. Elections in the state have always been bloody. We are aware of how Wike came into office; his predecessor, Amaechi, came into office. It is understandable why the state goes through so much. A rich state without a strong institution is going to be a recipe for disaster, and the same power play that has unfortunately affected the lives of ordinary people.

"Fubara has had his own share of issues as governor of Rivers state. The institution of the state assembly was set on fire; we don't know who. All those things reflect what Rivers state has been known for, why it keeps being in the news.

"In this case, Fubara's defection to the APC, which many wouldn't have predicted at the beginning of his rift with his political godfather, Wike, reflected the typical Rivers state politics. To talk about Fubara's defection, I don't know what his political advisers are telling him, but I don't think it is an interesting move that might protect him from Wike and may also not guarantee him his re-election."

APC protecting Fubara from Wike

However, he explained that the APC would currently protect Fubara, considering the fact that Wike still remains in the PDP. His statement further reads:

"Don't let us forget that Wike still remains a member of the PDP and has been wielding his powers from Abuja, where he is the minister of the FCT. Now, Fubara has gone into the fold of the ruling party, you would expect that by default, the political structure of the APC from now on will protect Fubara. Since he is now a member of the party, he controls the political machinery of the state and can help to guarantee his re-election.

"It is a master stroke as we head into 2027, where he would be seeking re-election. That looks bleak at the height of his political quagmire with Wike, but this master stroke sort of shapes things and puts them into better perspectives for him politically, where he now stands a better chance in 2027 and has the support of the ruling party, the APC."

