President Bola Tinubu's directive to withdraw police from the VIPs has received strong backing from a political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf

Yusuf, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, condemned the senators who were calling on the president to review the directive as it affects them

The analyst explained that the politicians only hear about the cries of Nigerians affected by the state of insecurity, but do not feel the situation on the ground

President Bola Tinubu's directive to withdraw the police from the Very Important Personalities, which affected elected federal lawmakers and the outburst of the senators recently has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, condemned the outcry of the senators against the directive, adding that they only hear about the cries of Nigerians affected by the state of insecurity, but are not feeling the situation on the ground.

Akpabio delivers senators' message to Tinubu

Senate President Godswill Akpabio relays the message of the lawmakers to President Tinubu during the president's 2026 budget presentation at the national assembly on Thursday, December 18.

Speaking on the development, Yusuf said:

"I think it is important to understand how we got to where we are in the first place, then we will be able to sieve out the problem and have clarity on where the solution should be.

"I think the Nigerian political class is stoned deaf, is aloof, and frankly unconcerned about what the 99 per cent go through. They belonged to the one per cent; they read the news, they knew what was happening, but they didn't feel it. So, there is a difference between the noise in the background and the music that you enjoyed.

"In this case, the noise is what Nigerians are going through, and the music is what they experience in their day-to-day lives; many of them don't even stay in their constituency. Even when they pretend to know what's going on in their constituency, they don't feel it. The differences in how they respond to issues that they know and that they feel are different.

"It is understandable why they selfishly speak against the withdrawal of the police from their security when the reason the president gave for this order was obvious.

"Frankly, it shouldn't be an order, the police are supposed to serve the interest of all Nigerians, protecting everyone, but in this case, the system has been corrupted, not only by politicians but by the rich, who also belonged to the same one per cent and it is a reflection of what is wrong with our political system, where those who have been elected to serve, in reality, feel they have been elected to rule and they should take the largest shunk, enjoy the best benefit, which is corrupting a system that's supposed to work for millions of people."

