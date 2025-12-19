Nigeria’s old national anthem was mistakenly played at the APC national caucus meeting held at the State House, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and other top APC leaders briefly stood in confusion before the band corrected the error

The meeting marked the first APC caucus session chaired by the party’s new national chairman and featured newly defected governors

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s former national anthem was mistakenly played during the opening moments of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus meeting held on Thursday night at the State House, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas were already seated at the banquet hall when the incident occurred.

As protocol required the rendition of the national anthem, the band struck the opening notes of “Arise, O Compatriots,” Nigeria’s former anthem.

The development caused brief confusion in the hall, with the president and other APC leaders standing uncertainly for a few seconds.

The musicians quickly realised the error and switched midway to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” the anthem recently reinstated by the Tinubu administration.

On May 29, President Tinubu signed a bill reintroducing “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which served as the country’s national anthem between 1960 and 1988, effectively replacing “Arise, O Compatriots,” used from 1978 until early 2024.

Thursday’s caucus meeting was significant as it marked the first to be presided over by the APC’s national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Several governors who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC were also in attendance, including Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Agbu Kefas (Taraba) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Other dignitaries present included former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, members of the APC National Working Committee, governors elected on the party’s platform and principal officers of the National Assembly.

Some Nigerians have commended the president for the development, while many have condemned the move. Critics questioned the relevance of the initiative amid the country's present economic condition.

