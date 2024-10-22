Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has filed a suit seeking an exparte order to hold the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The suit was filed at the Zamfara state High Court on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, and Justice Salim Ibrahim will hear the exparte motion in Gusau.

The group wants to ignore the Federal High Court Abuja's order barring the party from removing the PDP's acting national chairman, Ambassador Abdullahi Umar Damagum.

The Nation reported that Justice Salim Ibrahim is the judge whose court in Gusau is hearing the exparte motion.

Why Wike is angry with PDP, Atiku

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu voiced concerns about the crisis rocking the PDP and how FCT minister Nyesom Wike contributed to it.

In a trending interview, Momodu claimed Wike is yet to recover from his defeat in the 2022 PDP presidential primary.

He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

