A faction led by Maxwell Mgbudem expelled eight members, including former presidential candidate Imumolen, over alleged violations

The other faction led by Imumolen condemned the expulsion as politically motivated, citing ongoing legal disputes over party leadership

Party members were urged to support Imumolen’s transparent leadership, contrasting it with the factionalism in the Mgbudem-led group

FCT, Abuja - A faction of the Accord Party, led by Maxwell Mgbudem, has expelled eight prominent members, including the party's former presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, for alleged anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution.

The expulsion, which took place during a meeting at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, has sparked outrage within the party, particularly among Imumolen’s supporters.

Accord party faction reject expulsion of Imumolen Photo credit: @pciforpresident

Source: Twitter

Among the eight expelled members are several key figures, including state chairmen from Lagos, Zamfara, Borno, Ekiti, Ondo, Nasarawa, and Katsina. In addition to the expulsions, three other members were suspended.

The Imumolen-led faction has expressed deep concern, calling the move "shocking" and politically motivated, given the ongoing legal battle over the party's leadership.

Comrade Lanre Ogundare, National Organizing Secretary of the Imumolen faction, issued a statement on Thursday, November 21, denouncing the expulsion.

He emphasized that the expulsion was premature and divisive, particularly as the faction’s legal case regarding the legitimacy of the leadership is still pending.

“The expulsion of Professor Imumolen and others is nothing but an attempt to undermine due process and deepen the factional divide within the party.

“We must not forget that Maxwell Mgbudem was appointed Caretaker Committee Chairman in February 2023 with the responsibility to organize a National Convention within six months, a mandate he failed to fulfill transparently.”

The expulsion comes after a series of allegations against Mgbudem and the Caretaker Committee, including claims of manipulating the election process and sectionalizing leadership positions to favour certain regions.

Ogundare specifically pointed out that the zoning of critical leadership positions, such as the National Chairman and National Secretary, appeared to sideline northern party members.

Additionally, the Imumolen faction accused the Mgbudem-led faction of attempting to entrench their leadership by changing rules for party nominations.

“The imposition of a requirement mandating candidates to have served at least a year on the National Executive was clearly designed to exclude qualified members,” Ogundare said.

In the wake of the expulsion, Ogundare urged party members to distance themselves from individuals prioritizing personal gain over the party’s unity.

“We stand by Prof. Chris Imumolen as a leader who embodies transparency, inclusiveness, and integrity, in stark contrast to the factional leadership of Maxwell Mgbudem and Hon. Ajaja,” Ogundare concluded.

Adeleke blasts Ganduje over vow to reclaim Osun, Oyo for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the statement made by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Party, Abdullahi Ganduje, to reclaim Osun and Oyo states as undemocratic.

Adeleke, in a statement released on Monday, November 16, described Ganduje’s pledge as a direct threat to democracy and called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the former Kano State governor.

Source: Legit.ng