PDP chieftain and an aspirant in the Oyo state governorship election race, Olufemi Ajadi, has visited the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo , Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I

The PDP chieftain's visit was to seek royal blessings from the traditional ruler ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state

The Alaafin warmly welcomed Ajadi and his entourage, offered him his prayers and words of encouragement on Tuesday, December 2

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, a leading governorship aspirant in Oyo State, on Tuesday, December 2, paid a courtesy visit to the historic Oyo Kingdom, where he sought the royal blessings of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Ajadi, accompanied by some political associates, arrived at the palace early in the day and was received by the monarch in a brief but symbolic ceremony reflecting Oyo’s age-long tradition of political consultation, a statement sent to Legit.ng disclosed.

Ajadi speaks on Alaafin's palace

Speaking during the visit, Ajadi described the Alaafin’s palace as a moral compass for leadership in Yorubaland. He said his visit was rooted in respect for the throne and the cultural importance of seeking traditional guidance before major political engagements.

“Kabiyesi, no one aspires to lead Oyo State without first seeking royal guidance from the custodian of our heritage,” Ajadi said.

“As 2027 approaches, I am offering myself for service. I humbly request your prayers, wisdom and fatherly support as I embark on this journey to restore development, unity and prosperity to our people.”

He highlighted parts of his vision for the state, noting that Oyo needed continuity of good governance through youth empowerment, technological innovation, industrial growth and rural development.

“I, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, have come to seek your leadership, mentorship and guidance toward my ambition to succeed our leader, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, and continue the mandate of good governance,” he added.

Visibly moved by the monarch’s remarks, Ajadi expressed gratitude for the fatherly counsel and spiritual support.

“Kabiyesi, your words are a blessing I will carry with me throughout this journey,” he said. “If given the mandate, I will lead with fairness, fear of God and an unwavering commitment to development.”

Alaafin speaks on Ajadi's candidacy

Responding, the Alaafin commended Ajadi for honouring the traditional institution and for prioritising dialogue and peaceful engagement in his political consultations. Oba Owoade said:

“My son, leadership is not by force; it is by responsibility and service.

“If your intention is to lift the people of Oyo State, may the ancestors guide your steps and may God bless your ambition with favour. Go with courage, but with a clean heart. Oyo is a land of honour, and whoever seeks to lead must uphold that honour.”

The monarch also urged political aspirants across Nigeria to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid actions capable of threatening national unity.

The visit marks another step in Ajadi’s ongoing consultations across Oyo State as he intensifies preparations for the 2027 governorship election.

Ajadi declares governorship ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, has said that he will be joining the 2027 governorship election race in Oyo state under the umbrella of the party.

The 2027 governorship hopeful made the declaration at the PDP secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 25.

Present at the declaration were all the state PDP executives, local government chairmen in Oyo state and all other relevant stakeholders of the party.

