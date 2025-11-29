The cultural heritage of Ibadan received a major boost on Thursday, November 29, as His Royal Majesty, Oba Abimbola Tajudeen Ajibola, the Balogun of Ibadanland, unveiled two major works, Giant Strides, Ibadan Hegemony and the Yoruba film Agbeni, at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The event attracted prominent traditional rulers, political figures, academics and cultural advocates. Among the dignitaries was Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who launched the books and film with a ₦5 million donation, describing it as “a personal commitment to preserving Yoruba cultural identity and celebrating Ibadan’s place in history.”

Olufemi Ajadi attends a book launch in Ibadan Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, served as the Royal Father of the Day, while the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, was the Special Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ajadi said Ibadan’s legacy in governance, culture and leadership makes its documented history worthy of collective support.

“Ibadan is not just a city; it is a symbol of strength, a home of wisdom, and a centre of Yoruba civilisation,” he said.

“Supporting these works is my contribution towards ensuring that the story of Ibadan, its struggles, victories and cultural heritage, continues to inspire present and future generations.”

He said, "On behalf of myself and the Bode Amao family, I launch the books and the film with the sum of 5million Naira."

Ajadi commended Oba Ajibola for documenting Ibadan’s past and present through literature and film, noting that cultural documentation plays a vital role in strengthening communal identity.

“When our traditional institutions invest in knowledge, film and history, they are building a foundation for generations unborn,” he added.

“I applaud Kabiyesi for leading this intellectual renaissance. Culture is not static, it grows when we pay attention to it.”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to youth development, creative arts and the preservation of Yoruba heritage.

“My hope is that these works will travel beyond Nigeria and become reference materials for anyone seeking to understand the depth of Ibadan’s influence,” he said.

“We have a duty to invest in knowledge-driven projects that strengthen our communities and secure our future.”

In his remarks, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Ajibola, expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and supporters, describing the books and film as “a collective inheritance for the Yoruba people.” He said the project was motivated by the need to chronicle Ibadan’s evolution, political structures and its influence across Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Seyi Makinde also lauded the initiative, emphasising the importance of cultural infrastructure and creative industries in promoting state identity and stimulating economic development.

The event drew traditional rulers, scholars, filmmakers, youth groups and political leaders, who all commended the Balogun and applauded Ambassador Ajadi’s support.

The unveiling concluded with a cultural performance and a screening of excerpts from Agbeni, which blends historical narration with artistic interpretation of Ibadan’s political traditions.

