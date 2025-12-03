There was a heated confrontation between Senator Danjuma Goje and Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary

Senator Goje challenged Akpabio for holding another meeting with some senators during plenary on Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the incident after the video of the heated confrontation went viral

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) clashed during plenary on Tuesday, December 2, 2925.

A heated confrontation between Akpabio and Goje threw the Senate into a 30-minute standstill.

Heated confrontation between Senator Danjuma Goje and Godswill Akpabio disrupts plenary. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/@JiddahHakeem

The clash disrupted the plenary and triggered an unusually rowdy session.

As reported by Daily Trust, the drama began after Akpabio summoned Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and a few other senators to the dais for a private consultation, right in the middle of proceedings.

Akpabio made the move after taking over from Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who had been presiding.

Senator Goje faulted Akpabio’s move to have another meeting during plenary, describing it as unparliamentary.

The former Gombe state governor cited Order 55(12)(a) of the Senate Standing Orders, which prohibits side discussions during plenary.

“Mr. Senate President, what you are doing is unparliamentary. You are disturbing the business of the Senate. You cannot be holding a separate meeting when the Senate is in session.”

Goje turned down Akpabio’s invitation to approach the chair.

“I cannot be part of what is illegal and unparliamentary.”

He argued that the chamber had come to “a standstill” due to the side meeting.

Goje insisted that those clustered around Akapbio should disperse so business could resume.

The Senate Presidnet finally explained that the consultation was to determine whether the Senate could proceed in view of a scheduled Armed Forces Emblem Launch at the Presidential Villa by 1pm.

Akpabio’s explaination still did not get Goje to back down.

“I don’t want to be part of it. I’m opposed to this. It’s wrong and unparliamentary.”

Nigerians react as Akpabio, Goje clash

@onlineguru__

Akpabio is operating the hallow chamber like a beer parlour He’s the worse SP we’ve ever had.

@odogwu_ogidi

See the people making the laws in Nigeria. Useless set of people.

@real_mukhtyy

I’m beginning to love the 10 senates.

@Djkelz201

See Nigeria law makers as them be like thugs.

@AddyyBrown

@Senator_Akpabio is a disgrace

