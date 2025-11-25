Obinna Oriaku has called for greater transparency in the management of federal allocations and internally generated revenues (IGRs) received by Abia state

The former commissioner for finance and budget planning urged Governor Alex Otti to provide clearer information on how Abia’s financial inflows are being utilised

Oriaku, in his statement sent to Legit.ng, emphasised the importance of clear and verifiable financial disclosures

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia state - Obinna Oriaku, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, has stressed that Nigeria has seen an unprecedented inflow of revenue due to policies under President Bola Tinubu's administration, leading to record allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to state governments.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 25, Oriaku challenged Governor Alex Otti to justify the huge FAAC allocation.

APC chieftain, Obinna Oriaku, says Governor Alex Otti must tell Abians what happens to allocations and revenues. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Abia: APC chieftain urges financial prudence

According to the opposition figure, there must be visible development in Abia state.

His statement to Legit.ng, titled ‘Exposing the N32.7bn Land/Compensation Payments, N85bn School Repairs and Other Questionable Expenditures Under the Alex Otti Administration,’ highlighted several alleged questionable expenditures under the Labour Party’s administration.

His statement partly reads:

“Abia state’s financial status has remained at the centre of public debate in recent weeks, following revelations that the state received a staggering N38 billion in total revenue between April and June 2025, excluding Local Government (LG) allocations. With LG monthly allocations averaging N11 billion, and the state government retaining full control of LG finances, Abia’s combined monthly inflow now floats around N49 billion.

“These figures, confirmed in financial reports signed by the State Accountant General and the Commissioner for Finance, have stunned many Abians who were unaware of the true magnitude of state revenues during the current administration. However, instead of responding with clarity and openness, government officials reacted defensively. Media aides were hurriedly dispatched to deny the figures, while officials attempted to redefine budgeted estimates as actual earnings. The focus shifted from accountability to diversion.

“Yet, with revenues rising sharply from roughly N6 billion monthly in 2023 to nearly N49 billion monthly in 2025, many citizens are now asking critical questions:

“Where is this money going? Why is progress not matching income? What exactly is being achieved with this unprecedented inflow?

“While the public deserves clarity about revenue, attention must now shift to how this money is being spent.”

Using data to put the government on its toes, Oriaku stated that “a meticulous review of the state’s financial records raises serious red flags.”

He, therefore, asked the government to immediately:

Publish the full beneficiary list of the N32.7 billion land compensation. Publish school projects tied to the N85bn expenditure. Publish procurement records for electric buses. Publish R&D contracts, consultants, and deliverables.

Noting that his message should not be seen as an attack, the APC chieftain asserted that it is a challenge to Governor Otti to fulfil his vow of accountability, which he promised during the campaigns before the 2023 election.

He said:

“Abians are not asking for charity. They are demanding transparency, value, prudence, and integrity. because it is their money, future, and state.”

Legit.ng reports that with over N11 trillion disbursed to states and local governments through the FAAC in the past year, expectations are mounting for state governors across Nigeria to justify the unprecedented fiscal inflow with visible development results.

The sheer volume of allocation, driven by increased oil revenues and exchange rate adjustments, has placed state chief executives under the spotlight, as citizens grow increasingly vocal about the need for impactful governance, improved infrastructure, and better service delivery.

