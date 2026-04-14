A JAMB 2026 candidate expressed her happiness on social media after finally locating her examination centre

Ahead of the JAMB 2026 examination, the candidate decided to trace the venue she had been assigned to write her own examination

After much effort and several turns, she was finally able to locate the place, and she knelt down at the gate and gave thanks to God

A candidate preparing for the 2026 JAMB examinations took to social media to share her relief after she managed to find the venue where she was scheduled to sit her exam.

She had chosen to visit the centre ahead of the examination day to familiarise herself with the location and avoid confusion later.

Student kneels thanking God after finding JAMB 2026 venue. Photo credit: @chidimma_victoria/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

JAMB candidate locates her exam venue

The journey to the site proved difficult and involved great effort before she eventually identified the right place.

As she arrived at the gate, she knelt down and expressed gratitude to God.

Identified as @chidimma_victoria on TikTok, she explained through her video that the search for the unfamiliar centre had been challenging and not something easily done.

She stated that the process required much stress and was really demanding for her.

Her post showed the moment she arrived at the gate and her reaction after the long search.

She had set out with the aim of tracing the address she was given for the examination because she did not want to risk getting lost on the day of the exam.

The route was not straightforward and she took several turns before reaching the destination.

The difficulty of the trip made the discovery more meaningful for her.

When she finally stood before the entrance, she got emotional and knelt down to give thanks to God.

Student shares moment she located her JAMB 2026 venue. Photo credit: @chidimma_victoria/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"You finally find that center that looks unknown at ease. Honestly searching for your center is not for the weak."

Reactions as JAMB candidate locates her venue

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Dia print said:

"So una Dey go find center before the day."

@PREXZY reacted:

"This my center too."

@Becky said:

"Mine is anointed college oo and I no even know the area na God go help me cus I no get time to go find am."

@CHIDINMA said:

"Enter a bus that's going to doyin. From doyin enter Keke tell them to stop you at bodetumus from bodetumus enter another Keke that's going to aguda tell the Keke man to stop you at oladimeji Street when you get there take bike to noble vine."

@Gloriana reacted:

"Abeg who Dey command secondary school let be friends abeg oo."

@mhiz Judith added:

"I no get money to find location, if I use my remaining 5k find location, I fit no see money go the main day but thank God at least the exam na by 9."

See the post below:

JAMB candidate shares scheduled date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian JAMB candidate went viral on social media after sharing her examination date online.

In a now-viral post on TikTok, she disclosed the particular date which she was given to write the examination.

Source: Legit.ng