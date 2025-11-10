Breaking: Ex-Nigerian President's Wife is Dead, Details Emerge
The family of the late former Nigerian president, Shehu Shagari, has announced the death of the last surviving wife of the late Nigerian leader, Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the eldest son of the late president, who is also serving as the Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari.
According to the statement, the late president's wife passed away at about 3p.m on Monday, November 10, after suffering from a prolonged illness. She died at the age of 89.
