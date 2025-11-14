Willie Obiano: Shehu Sani Mentions Privilege Ex-Anambra Governor Enjoyed About His Rumoured Death
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the death rumour about the former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano
- The Former Kaduna Central senator said Obiano has the privilege to read all the positive and negative comments following his rumoured death
- Recall that the report claiming Obiano passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, in London, United Kingdom
FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani said former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, to read all the positive and negative comments following his rumoured death.
Former Kaduna Central senator said not everyone will have the privilege of knowing what would be said about them when they die.
He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani, while reacting to the fake news that Obiano died in London, United Kingdom.
“Mr Obiano will have the opportunity to read all the positive and negative comments that trailed the fake news about his demise. Not everyone in life will have this privilege of knowing what would be said about him when he or she departs. I can remember, in the early 90s, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe was many times victim of this kind of news.”
Nigerians react to Obiano's death rumour
@UgwuOkoro
If God has given him open to look at the mirror, he should thank God that he has the opportunity to see his score cards.
@Isile199
What will be said about you when you're gone? Have you thought of it, Mr. Man? Since your cash-out, you're no longer the same as back then in the days of Buhari, with every week's quote.
@JusticeChined18
So that in his next life he will be a better person. Not stealing, looting and exploiting people’s destiny and future for his own selfish and greedy interests.
@Dozino1
U that is making this tweet what will u be remembered for??. U will be remembered for buying toy radio for people of ur constituency as constituency empowerment project. maybe u should fake ur own death let's see what people will say about u. Toy radio empowerment senator.
Willie Obiano reacts to death rumour
Legit.ng earlier reported that Obiano issued a statement to address the death rumour circulating on social media.
Reports had claimed that Obiano passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, in London, United Kingdom
Obiano said it is false and unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood about him.
Former commissioner says Willie Obiano is alive
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a former Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, C. Don Adinuba, described the rumour death as false and mischievous.
Adinuba said he had personally spoken with Obiano and confirmed that he is not only alive but “hale and hearty”.
The former commissioner said Obiano resides in the United States, not the United Kingdom, as claimed by an online report.
Source: Legit.ng
