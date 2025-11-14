Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the death rumour about the former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano

The Former Kaduna Central senator said Obiano has the privilege to read all the positive and negative comments following his rumoured death

Recall that the report claiming Obiano passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, in London, United Kingdom

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani said former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, to read all the positive and negative comments following his rumoured death.

Former Kaduna Central senator said not everyone will have the privilege of knowing what would be said about them when they die.

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani, while reacting to the fake news that Obiano died in London, United Kingdom.

“Mr Obiano will have the opportunity to read all the positive and negative comments that trailed the fake news about his demise. Not everyone in life will have this privilege of knowing what would be said about him when he or she departs. I can remember, in the early 90s, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe was many times victim of this kind of news.”

Nigerians react to Obiano's death rumour

@UgwuOkoro

If God has given him open to look at the mirror, he should thank God that he has the opportunity to see his score cards.

@Isile199

What will be said about you when you're gone? Have you thought of it, Mr. Man? Since your cash-out, you're no longer the same as back then in the days of Buhari, with every week's quote.

@JusticeChined18

So that in his next life he will be a better person. Not stealing, looting and exploiting people’s destiny and future for his own selfish and greedy interests.

@Dozino1

U that is making this tweet what will u be remembered for??. U will be remembered for buying toy radio for people of ur constituency as constituency empowerment project. maybe u should fake ur own death let's see what people will say about u. Toy radio empowerment senator.

Willie Obiano reacts to death rumour

