The Lagos State Government has asked the Supreme Court for permission to begin contempt proceedings against the National Assembly, accusing it of breaching a standing judgment that declared federal control over lottery and gaming unconstitutional.

In a motion filed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos is seeking leave to initiate enforcement of the Supreme Court’s ruling via Form 48 — a legal notice that serves as a formal warning under Nigerian law. If ignored, it may lead to committal to prison.

The state’s legal team, led by Bode Olanipekun (SAN), argued that the National Assembly’s ongoing review of the proposed Central Gaming Bill directly violates the apex court’s decision in SC.1/2008: Attorney-General of Lagos State & Ors. v. Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors., delivered on November 22, 2024.

In its affidavit, Lagos claimed that several sections of the bill, especially clauses 7 and 21–64, deal with lottery and gaming, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling that such matters fall outside federal legislative powers.

The state said these clauses closely resemble those in the now-voided National Lottery Act, which the court struck down in 2024.

The affidavit further noted that both the invalidated law and the new bill define “lottery” and “online gaming” in similar terms, covering games of chance or skill that require a licence.

Lagos also highlighted Clause 62 of the bill, which aims to preserve actions taken under the nullified law, calling it “a deliberate attempt to undermine the Supreme Court’s authority.”

Lagos stressed that since the 2024 judgment, no changes had been made to the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative Lists, to include lottery or gaming. This, the state argued, confirms that such matters remain under state control.

In its landmark ruling, the Supreme Court had held that regulation of lottery and gaming lies outside the National Assembly’s powers, rejecting claims that federal authority could be inferred from Item 62 (trade and commerce) or the interstate nature of gaming operations.

By returning to the Supreme Court, Lagos is seeking to enforce the judgment through contempt proceedings, a move that could shape future interpretations of legislative boundaries and reaffirm the authority of Nigeria’s highest court.

