The Lagos State Government has strongly opposed the proposed Central Gaming Bill, warning that it violates the Nigerian Constitution and a binding Supreme Court judgement

Attorney-General Lawal Pedro, SAN, described the Bill as legislative overreach that threatens Nigeria’s federal structure and judicial authority

He urged the National Assembly to withdraw the Bill to preserve constitutional order and respect the finality of Supreme Court decisions

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to the National Assembly, urging it to halt progress on the proposed Central Gaming Bill, which it described as a direct breach of the Nigerian Constitution and a standing Supreme Court judgement.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, stated that the Bill, currently before the Senate following its passage by the House of Representatives, represents legislative overreach and could ignite a constitutional crisis.

Attorney-General Lawal Pedro says online gaming remains a state matter, not federal, despite its digital nature. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Godswill Akpabio/X

Source: Twitter

Supreme court ruling on gaming jurisdiction

Pedro explained that the Bill, which seeks to regulate all forms of online and remote gaming nationwide, contradicts a Supreme Court judgement delivered on 13 October 2024.

The ruling followed a suit filed by Lagos State and 22 other states against the Attorney-General of the Federation.

According to Pedro, the apex court had ruled unequivocally that gaming, lotteries, and betting are residual matters under the exclusive jurisdiction of state governments, with the exception of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Supreme Court, our apex court, has declared that the power to regulate gaming, betting and lotteries belongs solely to the states. The National Assembly lacks the competence to legislate on these matters for the entire country,” Pedro stated.

He further noted that the court had granted a perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Government and its agencies from enforcing the National Lottery Act or any similar legislation within any state territory.

Constitutional integrity at risk

Pedro warned that enacting the proposed Central Gaming Bill would not only defy the Supreme Court’s ruling but also erode the foundation of Nigeria’s federal structure.

“Any attempt to legislate again on the same subject amounts to defiance of the Supreme Court, a violation of the Constitution and an invitation to constitutional chaos,” he said.

He also challenged assertions by some lawmakers that online or remote gaming falls under federal jurisdiction due to its cross-border nature.

“Online does not mean federal. If online activity automatically becomes federal, then the United Nations should regulate it globally. The use of technology does not alter the legal character of gaming, which remains a state matter whether done physically or virtually,” Pedro argued.

Cultural and religious concerns over gaming expansion

The Attorney-General cautioned that the Bill could lead to widespread gambling operations in states where such practices are culturally or religiously prohibited.

“If the Bill becomes law, it will allow operators to set up gaming businesses across all states, including those where gambling is forbidden by religion or tradition. This could create social tension and conflict,” he warned.

Pedro criticised the National Assembly’s actions as contradictory to its ongoing consultations aimed at devolving more powers to subnational governments.

“It will be a contradiction of spirit and purpose for the same National Assembly that is canvassing devolution of powers to now attempt to reclaim powers already affirmed by the Supreme Court to belong to the states,” he said.

Call for withdrawal of central gaming bill

Reaffirming Lagos State’s stance, Pedro said the state, along with 22 others, remains committed to resisting any legislative or executive move that undermines the Supreme Court’s authority and the autonomy of state governments.

“This is not about Lagos State alone,” he said. “It is about Nigeria, about protecting the integrity of the Supreme Court and preserving the federal structure as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

He called on the National Assembly to withdraw the proposed Central Gaming Bill in the interest of constitutional order and national stability.

“The rule of law is the soul of democracy. Our democracy will remain strong only if we respect the Constitution and the finality of Supreme Court decisions,” Pedro concluded.

