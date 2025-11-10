The MOWAA has maintained that it has deep respect for His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, and the Benin Kingdom

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has reiterated its extreme respect for His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, and the Benin Kingdom, while addressing its recent misconception concerning its role and collection.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 10, and sent to Legit.ng, the Museum emphasised its commitment to preserving and advancing West Africa’s cultural legacy while respectfully engaging with the Benin Throne and the city’s cultural ecosystem.

MOWAA clarifies issues with Oba of Benin palace

MOWAA stated categorically that it does not hold, nor has it ever claimed ownership of, any Benin Bronzes. Since its inception in 2020, the Museum has focused on contemporary and historical works from across Nigeria and West Africa, with no Benin Bronzes ever on display.

The institution also denied claims that it had sought funding under the guise of being the Benin Royal Museum, urging authorities and donors to confirm its transparent record. The Museum further clarified that no formal commissioning or official opening has taken place, contrary to recent reports.

According to the statement, the event held last week was a private preview for partners and stakeholders, featuring a contemporary exhibition and a showcase of recently conserved artworks from West Africa, none of which were of Benin origin.

Expressing regret over recent controversies, MOWAA’s Director, Phillip Ihenacho, said “the institution hopes the moment will lead to renewed dialogue and understanding about Nigeria’s shared cultural future.”

Ore Disu, Director of MOWAA Institute, added that “the organisation remains dedicated to building world-class facilities that tell African stories on African terms, as a lasting gift to black and African people globally.”

