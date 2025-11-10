Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted.

EFCC said Sylva is wanted over an alleged case of Conspiracy and Dishonest Conversion of $14,859,257 - part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery.

The anti-graft Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle @officialEFCC on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The public is hereby notified that TIMIPRE SYLVA, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy and Dishonest Conversion of $14,859,257 - part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery.

Sylva, 61, is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

This notice is pursuant to a November 6, 2025 warrant of the Lagos State High Court.

Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng