The Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State has concluded its 2026 Fiscal Year Budget Retreat, which was focused on strategic planning

Ikorodu LGA is one of the twenty councils in Lagos, and it is located along the Lagos Lagoon, sharing a boundary with Ogun State

Akeem Mustapha, the Chief Press Secretary to the Ikorodu LGA chairman, shared more details about the two-day retreat exercise, themed "Budget of Prosperity"

Lagos State - The Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State has concluded its 2026 Fiscal Year Budget Retreat on strategic planning

The two-day retreat exercise, themed “Budget of Prosperity,” was held between Monday, 8th and 9th December 2025.

Ikorodu LGA holds its 2026 budget retreat for two days.

The retreat was aimed at enhancing strategic planning and transparent governance.

The Vice Chairman, Hon. Babawale Alogba, Distinguished House of Assembly Member Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye, Legislative leaders, Chief of Staff Hon. Moshood Ajisebutu, technocrats, legislators, and other stakeholders were present at the 2026 budget retreat.

Discussions centered on fiscal responsibility, optimal resource allocation, and advancing the SEED Agenda—Security, Education, Enhanced Healthcare, and Development.

The executive chairman, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, described the retreat as more than a planning exercise.

Ladega emphasised its role as a roadmap for creating a safer, healthier, and more prosperous Ikorodu.

This was disclosed in a statement made issued by Akeem Mustapha, Chief Press Secretary to the chairman and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

2026 Ikorodu LGA budget retreat

An external expert, Ambali Taofiki Oluwakemi, led the session on procurement procedures on Day One of the 2026 retreat.

Participants were guided on due process, accountability, and the effective use of public resources. Intensive discussions followed, aligning departmental priorities with the SEED Agenda.

During Day Two, an external facilitator, Adeleke Adeniyi, led a Budget Talk session covering fiscal planning, revenue optimization, and strategic allocation of resources.

The council spokesperson said there were also deliberations to further refine departmental plans.

The participants included Prince Lanre Balogun, former Lagos State Commissioner for Rural Development, whose contributions enriched the sessions.

Mustapaha further explained that the retreat concluded with resolutions promoting accountable, people-centered governance and a Gala Night celebrating the shared vision for Ikorodu’s development.

According to the council spokesman, the retreat demonstrates Ikorodu Local Government’s commitment to strategic planning, purposeful governance, and sustainable community development.

