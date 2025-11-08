AnambraDecides2025: ADC Candidate Accuses APGA of Vote Buying
Awka, Anambra State - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, John Nwosu, has accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of massive vote-buying in the ongoing Anambra state governorship election.
Nwosu criticised the alleged financial inducement by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s led ruling party.
As reported by Channels Television, he stated this after casting his vote at Oduda Central School, Ward 2, in Nnewi North Local Government Area.
Nwosu expressed satisfaction with the turnout at his polling unit
Anambra election: APC candidate cries out over vote-buying
Recall that Nicholas Ukachukwu alleged widespread vote buying in the ongoing 2025 Anambra governorship election.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate cast his vote at Osumenyi Ward 2, Polling Unit 012.
Ukachukwu described the development as a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.
Soludo Speaks after voting in Anambra election
Legit.ng also reported that Governor Soludo arrived at Isuofia Ward, Ofiyi Square, Polling Unit 002, at about 1:15 pm, where he cast his vote, amid cheers from townspeople and voters.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo was accompanied by his wife, Nonye, as well as his sons and daughters.
Speaking after exercising his franchise, the governor described the process as seamless, orderly and peaceful. He commented large turnout of voters and the peaceful conduct of both voters and electoral officers.
