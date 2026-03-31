The older brother of the lady whose cancer medical report was allegedly altered and used by Blessing CEO has broken his silence on the trending issue

In a fresh statement, he released his sister's original medical report and a letter of demand urging Blessing CEO to come clean on the allegation of forgery

He accused Blessing CEO of stealing and forging his sister's medical report to defraud unsuspecting members of the public

Duke Chidi Nwafor, the older brother of the lady, Mbara Deborah, whose cancer medical report was allegedly altered by self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has released a statement on the matter.

Recall that days ago, Blessing CEO claimed she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and days later followed it up with a medical report she claimed was hers and solicited donations from the pubic.

Duke Chidi Nwafor accuses Blessing CEO of forging his sister's medical report. Photo Credit: Blessingceo, Duke Chidi Nwafor

Source: Facebook

However, multiple reports cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

Brother of medical report owner issues ultimatum

In a Facebook post on March 30, Duke posted his sister's original medical report, alongside the altered version. He also posted a letter of demand from his sister's legal representative, which directed Blessing CEO to come clean to the public.

The letter of demand explained how Blessing CEO allegedly got Deborah's medical result.

In the letter, it was revealed that Deborah once had breast cancer but had been healed of it. The legal representative explained that Deborah had given Blessing CEO her medical report at her request in a bid to encourage her after she claimed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Commenting on the issue, Deborah's brother stated that Blessing CEO stole and forged his sister's medical report to defraud the unsuspecting members of the public.

Duke added that Blessing CEO was not diagnosed with any cancer, and he gave her 24 hours to apologise or face the full wrath of the law. Duke's statement read:

"TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN.

"This is the more reason people should not believe whatever they see online. Always investigate information you see here before believing and sharing it.

"The Lady Blessing CEO stole and forged her medical report to dupe unsuspecting members of the public is my younger sister.

"You all know how private medical reports are and how difficult it is for my sister to do this. It is just to clear the air and exonerate herself and expose the chronic liar Blessing CEO is.

"Blessing CEO was not diagnosed of any cancer and she has 24 hours to come out and apologize to my sister or face the full wrath of the law."

In the comment section, he disclosed that Blessing CEO was his sister's client.

When Legit.ng contacted Duke on the matter, he confirmed that Deborah is his biological younger sister.

Duke Chidi Nwafor says Blessing CEO forged his sister's medical report. Photo Credit: Duke Chidi Nwafor

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Blessing CEO: Reactions trail man's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Udeson Godspower said:

"Nawa ooo. I just pity gullible Nigerians who buy into these cheap lies. When the real cancer comes, how we won take help her..."

Loloski Ifeoma said:

"That cancer will forever be her potion, onye oshi, the ezenwanyi did not work for her and she changed to another direction, God must punish her ewu Gambia."

Victor Uzochukwu LP said:

"I'm a lawyer and have been issued with lawyer's seal from the Supreme Court Abuja since the use of seals by lawyers....it looks NOTHING like the seal I'm sighting on this lawyer's letter..."

James Marich Onyema said:

"It is quite unfortunate to blessing CEO for this embarrassment she is bringing to herself. Yes she have to come and apologize before it is too late for her."

Amarachi Chinazaekpere said:

"From the very first time I saw it, I knew she was ly1ng.

"Someone that called herself queen of cl0ut."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had taken an unusual action, as doubts over her stage four cancer claim increase.

Lawyer shares crimes Blessing CEO likely committed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had mentioned three crimes that Blessing CEO could face trial for if she lied.

In a Facebook post on March 29, the legal practitioner warned that it has now become a very serious case.

He noted that Blessing CEO risks going to jail if the allegation that she forged a cancer patient's medical result is true, noting that she even sought donations after announcing her alleged cancer diagnosis.

Source: Legit.ng