Yinka Theisen reignited online drama as she fired fresh shots at May Edochie over her divorce stance

She questioned May’s recent actions and urged her to follow through with the ongoing case instead of drawing attention online

The controversy deepened as Yinka compared May’s behaviour with Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s lifestyle

Yinka Theisen, the estranged fiancée of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, has reignited her online feud with May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie.

Taking to her Facebook page, Yinka accused May of constantly reminding the public that she still bears Yul’s first and last name despite filing for divorce.

Queen May dragged online for bearing Yul’s full name Credit: @lincedochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

She criticised the mother of four for allegedly seeking attention rather than focusing on the legal process.

In a lengthy post, Yinka admonished May to treat divorce as a serious matter and urged her to be present at the next court hearing.

She further claimed that Judy Austin, Yul’s second wife, and her children have been keeping the actor happy.

“Madam, you filed for divorce. After that, every day you must remind us that you still do not have, and use the man’s first name, not his last name. You can’t back out now! You have not allowed us to rest for over four years. You must bring this to completion. Have some class. Divorce is real business, not an attention-seeking tactic. Ensure you are present at the next hearing and stop running! … Ijele and her children ain’t going nowhere o!! They have been keeping Ezedike happy for many years and are still counting,” she wrote.

In another post, Yinka accused May of chasing online relevance while Yul and Judy Austin focused on their family.

She described May’s actions as “constant attention seeking,” adding that the internet was more concerned with established Nollywood stars like Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham.

“A case of constant attention seeking! Madam recharge card and her co-horts. Empty drums make the loudest noise… Meanwhile, Ezedike and Ijele are focused on their beautiful, blessed family. The woman is not resting. She is racking her head for the next attention diversion. Glad the internet was focused on Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele and Toyin. The real celebrities, not wannabes!! Stop trying too hard!!” she posted.

The online spat adds another layer to the ongoing court saga surrounding Yul Edochie’s marriage, with May and Judy Austin remaining central figures in the controversy.

See her post below:

Fans react to Yinka's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

Click Doose Stark Winterfell said:

"If I was was May, I'd never drop that name. I'd use that name and build my brand, cash out as long as it takes. And I would make sure I prolong that divorce to 10year or more if possible. Yes, I'm a witch!"

Basil Eze said:

"Yes,ljele and her children have come to stay. There is no going back. It is surprising that May is still eyeing Yul or did she forget her paints in Yul Edoche's house? After good 4yrs and still counting. She supposed to have been hailed by now."

Vox Jane said:

"You don’t finish dis woman “streets life looks good on her” My brown sugar aka lover girl."

Anams Doris said:

"My own is that, if she comes back to Yul, what will be the fate of Judy and her children. I feel it is best they finalized the divorce, then her and Yul can co-parent in peace. After all her fans claim she is winning, I wish her more winning like wise I wish Judy and Yul and happy a prosperous marriage."

Mey Key said:

"Well said u are gone u are gone still u don't want to let them be still crying since how many years wuna no the tired nawahoo forget about them they are enjoying thier rented house with kids. Na u no want na u still deh disturb hammm."

Ugwuoke Edith said:

"Pls oo i don't what her to be numbered again pls mary Street is looks good on you and street is paying faster dan home oo take everything but leave Yul for us nke anyi gi ka biko."

Heated clash as Yinka Theisen targets Queen May online. Photo: Linc Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why her relationship with Linc Edochie broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

Source: Legit.ng