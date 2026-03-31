An expert has hinted that Nigeria’s dependence on imported pharmaceuticals undermines local scientific and industrial potential

The Professor emphasised microbes as untapped resources for health, agriculture, energy, and environmentally sustainable technologies

Strategic microbial processing of agro-wastes, the don said, could transform the economy, create green jobs, and reduce environmental burdens

Unless Nigeria looks inward to checkmate excessive importation of pharmaceuticals, Nigeria's journey to sustainable development, especially in the area of drug and food production, is a mirage, a Professor of microbiology and food fermentation has declared.

Nigeria must explore microbes for health and industry, warns Professor Simiat Jimoh. Photo: Obiageli Adaeze Okaro

Source: Getty Images

Delivering the maiden Inaugural Lecture of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun state, Professor Simiat Jimoh noted that stakeholders, including the government, need to look inward and close the gap in laboratory investigation, which she said is a gold mine for sustainable development.

Prof Jimoh contended that there is a need to close the gap in laboratory investigation because, according to her, "they have become strategic instruments for sustainable development."

During the lecture titled "Fermenting the future: Harnessing the microbial metabolism for sustainable technological innovations," she hinted that Nigeria has experts who have the capacity to explore the great benefits inherent in microbes, such as bacteria and fungi, for a sustainable economy.

Nigeria’s microbes offer solutions for health, economy - Expert

The professor of industrial microbiology and biotechnology noted that bacteria and fungi not only generate high-value industrial bio products, but they also offer solutions to mystical health challenges facing Nigerians.

"Microbial systems generate high-value molecular intermediates and industrial bioproducts while also offering practical solutions to pressing challenges of health, agriculture, energy, and material science."

"When deliberately harnessed and guided by sound scientific design, these organisms enable chnological progress that is biologically grounded and environmentally sustainable, placing microbes at the centre of a sustainable future."

Professor Jimoh decried that country's sustained reliance on the importation of pharmaceutical products and similar items that can be produced locally.

Over-reliance on foreign medicines strains Nigeria’s health sector, expert says microbes can help.

Source: Getty Images

"The persistent reliance on imported pharmaceuticals, lymers, and bio-based chemicals has hindered industrial independence and continually strained the country's foreign reserves."

"Yet embedded in our abundant agricultural residues and rich indigenous microbial diversity lies a transformative opportunity."

Prof Jimoh maintained that judicious exploration of microbes could help to produce sweetness that can end diabetes and produce other useful items.

"Through strategic microbial processing, agro-wastes can be converted into bioethanol, diabetic-endly sweeteners, biosurfactants for detergents and environmental mediation, and biodegradable plastics."

"Such value-driven pathways position waste as a strategic resource, catalyse regional bio-industries, create green employment, strengthen national innovation capacity, and significantly reduce environmental burdens."

FG restricts imports to boost local motorcycle production

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government restricted the importation of select motorcycle and tricycle components to stimulate domestic manufacturing, create jobs, and reduce pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) said the import-deletion programme targets parts that can be competitively produced locally, including tyres, batteries, seat covers, and plastic components, with some Nigerian firms already meeting production capacity.

Industry experts, however, warned that policy consistency and harmonised tariffs will determine success.

Source: Legit.ng