Angry Youths Attack Niger State Gov Bago's Convoy over Failure to Fulfil Promise of Cash Handout
Politics

by  Muslim Yusuf
  • Tension rocked Bida in Niger state after a failed cash-distribution promise linked to Governor Bago sparked anger among residents
  • It was reported that a large crowd gathered at the House 7 Hotel in Bida, but no money was shared
  • Federal commissioner Isah Jibrin was reportedly injured and taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment

Bida, Niger state - Angry youths on Sunday afternoon, November 2, reportedly attacked the convoy of Niger state governor, Umar Bago, in Bida, smashing vehicles after a planned cash handout failed.

Sources told Legit.ng that during his visit for Saturday’s local government election, the governor urged young people to come out and collect money, saying, “There is enough, you can’t finish it.”

Angry youths attack Niger State Governor/Umaru Bago/Niger state
Angry youths attack Niger State Governor over failure to fulfil promise of cash handout. Photo credit: @umarbago
Source: Twitter

On Friday, a huge crowd gathered at House 7 Hotel, where the governor usually lodges, waiting to receive cash. However, no distribution took place, leading to agitation among residents.

Governor Bago promised everybody would get money

One of the residents who witnessed the incident said the situation escalated after many of those who gathered left without receiving anything.

Another source explained that the crowd turned violent and began targeting the convoy.

The tension did not end there, as some youths reportedly extended the attack to campaign materials in the area.

"Governor Bago promised everyone would receive money, but only a few people collected. That was when the youths started shouting and attacking."
“After the convoy escaped, they vandalized the APC and the governor’s billboards. They said the governor deceived them and failed to keep his word.

After the election, residents returned to the hotel on Sunday, where the governor reportedly delegated Hon. Saidu Abdul, representing Bida/ Gbako/ Katcha, to share the money.

Frustrated youths who had waited for hours without receiving anything allegedly turned violent, pelting stones at vehicles in the convoy. About six cars were damaged in the incident.

Federal Character Commissioner injured

Isah Jibrin, the Federal Character Commissioner representing Niger State, who was tasked with distributing the money, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida.

Security operatives later dispersed the crowd and restored calm in the area.

Winners are announced for the Niger LGA elections.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced the winners of the local government election.

The NSIEC Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all 25 chairmanship seats in the Council elections in the State.

The APC secured 271 councillorship seats, while the PDP won two, one each in Tafa and Rafi Local Government Areas.

Source: Legit.ng

