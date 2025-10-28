Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays ahead of the 1st November local government elections

In preparation for the upcoming local government elections scheduled for Saturday, 1st November 2025, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has declared Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st October as public holidays across the state.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a statement signed by Tanko Lawal, Information Officer at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

According to Lawal, the directive was issued by the SSG, Abubakar Usman, on behalf of the governor.

Usman stated that the two-day work-free period was designed to give eligible voters ample time to travel to their designated polling units and participate in the electoral process.

He emphasised the importance of civic engagement, noting that the holidays would facilitate greater voter turnout.

“Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has declared Thursday, 30th, and Friday, 31st October, 2025, as state-wide work-free days to enable citizens across the state to fully participate in the forthcoming Local Government Elections on Saturday, 1st November, 2025,” the statement read.

Restrictions on movement and closure of public services

The government also announced that during the holidays, all markets, banks, financial institutions, and public offices would remain closed. Movement of persons and vehicles would be restricted, with exceptions made only for those on essential duties.

“The SSG further announced that markets, banks, financial institutions, and public offices will remain closed, while movement of persons and vehicles will be restricted, except for those on essential duties,” Lawal stated.

Call for peaceful participation and security assurance

The statement further encouraged residents of Niger State to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights. Usman reiterated the significance of the elections in shaping grassroots leadership and fostering development.

“Government is encouraging citizens to come out en masse and perform their civic responsibilities on Saturday, 1st November, 2025. This election provides yet another opportunity for Nigerlites to elect capable leaders who will champion development and represent our collective interests at the grassroots level,” he said.

Governor Bago has also instructed all security agencies in the state to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully and without incident. Usman affirmed the administration’s commitment to a secure and orderly electoral process.

“Bago has directed all security agencies in the State to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, reaffirming the government’s commitment to guaranteeing a safe and hitch-free electoral process,” Usman said.

