Donald Trump’s presidency saw a mix of cooperation and controversy in his dealings with Nigeria

From security talks and diplomatic visits to inflammatory remarks and travel restrictions, the relationship drew global attention

These five moments reveal how US–Nigeria ties evolved under Trump’s leadership

US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Nigeria have ranged from diplomatic outreach to controversial remarks.

As Africa’s most populous country and a key regional player, Nigeria has often found itself at the centre of Trump’s foreign policy spotlight.

Here are five notable moments that shaped US–Nigeria relations under his leadership.

1. Trump’s 2017 phone call to Buhari on terrorism cooperation

Shortly after entering office, Trump reached out to Nigeria’s then-president, Muhammadu Buhari, in a phone call focused on terrorism. He reportedly expressed the United States’ readiness to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram and other extremist groups causing instability in the northeast.

The conversation was seen as a sign of continued security collaboration between the two nations. Intelligence sharing, military support and diplomatic ties were among the topics discussed, reinforcing Nigeria’s role as a strategic partner in counter-terrorism efforts.

2. Buhari becomes first sub-saharan African leader hosted by Trump

In April 2018, Buhari made history as the first sub-Saharan African leader to visit the Trump at White House. The meeting brought US–Nigeria relations into the global spotlight.

Both leaders reportedly discussed shared interests in counter-terrorism, trade and American investment in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Trump commended Buhari’s anti-corruption drive but also urged economic reforms to strengthen bilateral trade. The visit was widely interpreted as Washington’s recognition of Nigeria’s importance in African diplomacy and security.

3. The “sheet hole countries” comment sparks outrage

Later in 2018, Trump faced widespread criticism after reports emerged that he had referred to African nations, including Nigeria, as “sheethole countries” during a closed-door immigration meeting with US lawmakers.

The remark triggered global backlash, especially across Africa, where leaders, civil society groups and media outlets condemned the language as racist and offensive.

Although the White House denied the exact wording, the incident strained US–Africa relations and fuelled perceptions of the Trump administration’s dismissive attitude toward the continent.

4. 2019 travel ban includes Nigeria

In 2019, the Trump administration expanded its travel ban to include Nigeria, citing concerns over security vetting and information-sharing procedures.

The policy restricted certain immigration categories, particularly affecting Nigerians seeking permanent residency in the US.

The move sparked diplomatic tensions and frustration among Nigerians, especially given the country’s large diaspora and economic significance. While critics viewed the ban as unfairly targeting Nigeria, supporters defended it as a necessary security measure.

5. Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over religious violence

In 2025, Trump made headlines again by suggesting that the US could launch military operations in Nigeria, either through ground troops or airstrikes, over alleged killings of Christians.

His comments drew sharp criticism within Nigeria, where analysts pointed out that religious violence affects both Muslims and Christians. Nigerian officials rejected the remarks, asserting the country’s sovereignty and warning against foreign interference.

These moments reflect the ups and downs of Trump’s engagement with Nigeria, highlighting a relationship marked by cooperation, controversy and complex diplomacy.

