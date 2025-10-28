Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has begun reviewing applications from no fewer than 170 foreign nationals seeking to become Nigerian citizens.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has set up a committee charged with evaluating and recommending qualified applicants to President Tinubu for approval.

The committee comprises representatives from key government bodies such as the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Tunji-Ojo made this known on Monday, October 27, 2025, through the ministry’s official WhatsApp channel after chairing a session of the Citizenship Advisory Committee in Abuja.

The minister reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and due diligence in the citizenship process.

As reported by Leadership, Dr. Tunji-Ojo described Nigerian nationality as “a privilege that must be earned.”

“Citizenship of the largest Black nation on earth is a valuable asset that demands careful consideration,” the minister stated. “We will continue to ensure that integrity and character remain the foremost criteria.”

Minister explains Nigerian citizenship procedure.

Tunji-Ojo said each applicant will undergo a rigorous vetting process involving background checks, security clearance, and verification of residence and contribution to national development.

The minister further stated that the committee will then forwards its recommendations to President Tinubu for consideration and possible approval.

He described the process of granting foreigners Nigerian citizenship as “a privilege that must be earned, not an entitlement.”

Tunji-Ojo added that the committee viewed the exercise as a test of its own credibility.

He vowed that the process would reflect the trust and expectations of Nigerians.

Types of citizenship in Nigeria

Recall that people visit different countries at will. Sometimes, these individuals consider settling and acquiring citizenship. How does one acquire citizenship in Nigeria?

And what are the types of citizenship? To provide clarity, ALN Nigeria | Aluko & Oyebode, a full-service commercial law firm in Nigeria, shared valuable insights on recent policy updates and advice for applicants seeking Nigerian citizenship.

The Nigerian constitution will help you to understand all the peculiarities of citizenship in Nigeria. Here is everything related to Nigerian citizenship, including the factors one ought to meet to be granted Nigeria dual citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng