There was a dramatic tension as two former deputy governors of Edo, Philip Shaibu and Omobayo Godwins, clashed over who should represent the state at the Former Deputy Governors' Forum, at its fourth annual national conference.

The situation became tense when Omobayo was introduced as the state's former deputy governor at the event, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday, October 28. The development prompted Shaibu to publicly object. The event then descended into chaos because the two men fought over legitimacy.

According to Channels TV, Shaibu, who addressed journalists after the incident, said that the introduction was not proper, adding that Omobayo was never elected as the deputy governor because he was “brought in through the back door.”

He pointed out that the court declared his sacking as illegal and that the office was never vacant. On his part, Omobayo claimed he did not become the deputy governor by himself and described the clash with Shaibu as “almost a national disgrace.” He said he had been calm.

He then urged Shaibu to accept the court case as the sad reality he had to live with, adding that he still regarded him as "an elder brother."

Recall that Shaibu was removed from the office of the Edo deputy governor, under the administration of Godwin Obaseki, in April 2024, and Omobayo was appointed as his replacement, but the impeachment was nullified by a court, and he was reinstated.

However, the video of the incident that surfaced on social media has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

