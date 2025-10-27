Africa Digital Media Awards

Charlie Kirk: Court Approves One Request Made By Alleged Murderer Tyler Robinson

by  Israel Usulor
3 min read
  • Tyler Robinson, the man who is accused of killing Charlie Kirk, made a request in court, and the judge approved it
  • The alleged murderer asked that he be allowed to dress in civilian clothing instead of appearing in jail clothes
  • However, the judge denied one other request made by Robinson, who is being tried in Utah by Judge Tony Graf

The man who is accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk is still standing trial in Utah, USA.

Tyler Robinson allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk while he was engaging with students at Utah Valley University.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer granted request he made in court.
Tyler Robinson is accused of killing conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. Photo credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla and Utah Governor's Office.
Source: Getty Images

He was later arrested with the help of family members who turned him in to security agencies.

Robinson, 22, was later arraigned in court, and he is being tried by Judge Tony Graf.

According to reports by the New York Post, Robinson requested the court to allow him to appear in civilian clothing.

He also requested to be uncuffed while appearing in court. However, Judge Tony Graf granted one of the requests and ordered that he be allowed to dress in civilian clothing instead of jail clothes.

If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer makes request in court.
The man requested to be allowed to wear civilian clothing while appearing for his trial. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Harnik.
Source: Getty Images

Reactions as Charlie Kirk's alleged killer makes request in court

@Jessica Jensen233 said:

"He deserves NOTHING! He deserves to rot in prison or more for the rest of his miserable life. Idc what u believe or who u don’t like k.ll.ng someone in cold bl00d is nooot ok!"

@GC said:

"Innocent until proven guilty."

@raneeaustenmusic said:

"I hope he tells the truth and nothing but the truth and I mean the whole truth expose them all!!!"

Man with world's highest IQ mourns Charlie Kirk

After Charlie Kirk was killed, Young Hoon Kim mourned him and said the activist was a true Christian.

His words:

"He once invited me to his broadcast for an interview, showing me respect and kindness as a dear friend. He was a true Christian, and I trust he is now at home with the Lord Jesus Christ."

He said he would carry on with Charlie Kirk's legacy. In a new post he shared on X, Kim said even if he is killed for the sake of Christ, he would not die.

He said:

"From the world's highest IQ record holder: Kill me like you did to Charlie. Yet, like Charlie, I will never die, for the life of Christ is in us. As it is written: “For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.” (Matthew 16:25)."

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer speaks in court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video posted on social media shows the moment Tyler Robinson started answering for his alleged crime in court.

The 22-year-old who allegedly killed the conservative figure Charlie Kirk appeared in court for the first time in Utah.

He allegedly fatally shot the activist when he was answering questions during an event at Utah Valley University.

Source: Legit.ng

