Shettima, Atiku, Kwankwaso Others Visit to Jack-Rich as Reason Emerges

Prominent Nigerians have visited the President of Belemaoil Group, Tein Jack-Rich, to offer condolences following the death of his uncle, Dr. Harrison Tiger.

Among those who paid visits were Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Rabiu Kwankwaso and Attahiru Bafarawa, Moroccan Ambassador Moha Ouali Tagma, Emir of Borgu Kingdom Dr. Muhammed Sani Dantoro, business magnate Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, and former Minister Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba.

The leadership of Arewa 100% Focus, a notable northern youth organisation, also joined in the condolence visits, reflecting Jack-Rich’s wide network of goodwill and respect across Nigeria.

Shettima hails Jack-Rich’s compassion and service

Vice President Shettima, who led the delegation of dignitaries, described Jack-Rich as “a friend and a good man devoted to serving humanity.”

Speaking during his visit, Shettima said:

“I’m here to commiserate with Jack-Rich over the sad demise of his uncle. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The Vice President further praised Jack-Rich’s humanitarian efforts, saying:

“He is a bridge builder who deserves to be celebrated for drilling boreholes, empowering communities, and transforming lives across Nigeria.”

Jack-Rich expresses gratitude to leaders

In his remarks, Jack-Rich expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and all dignitaries who reached out to his family during the period of mourning.

“I want to thank Mr. President for sending the Vice President to condole the family on account of the demise of my uncle, who was like a father.

“I also thank the Vice President, my great friend, for coming despite his busy schedule," he said.

A life dedicated to humanity and unity

Jack-Rich, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Ruwan Hausawa, has long been celebrated for his compassion, humility, and service to humanity.

Through his foundation and initiatives, he has provided education, healthcare, and empowerment opportunities to thousands across Nigeria.

In a heartfelt reflection, he added:

“Today is a great outcome, not just for me, but for believers in the movement of our party. I thank all the ambassadors, my former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Kwankwaso, and every Nigerian who has shown love and support.”

Renowned leaders described Jack-Rich as a unifying force and a model of generosity whose bridge-building spirit reflects the strength of Nigeria’s diversity.

His ongoing philanthropic work continues to inspire admiration and respect, cementing his reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost advocates for peace, progress, and inclusive development.

