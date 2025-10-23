The House of Representatives passed a bill for second reading seeking to create Ijebu state from Ogun state

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu referred the proposal to the Constitution Review Committee, stressing adherence to due constitutional process

Lawmakers say the creation aims to promote justice and development, though constitutional hurdles and past failed attempts make the process highly demanding

A bill proposing the creation of a new Ijebu state from the present Ogun state has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Hon. Olufemi Ogunbanwo, representing Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency, and three other lawmakers, scaled through the second reading during Thursday’s plenary session.

Lawmakers push for Ijebu state creation

Presenting the bill, Hon. Ogunbanwo argued that the creation of Ijebu State would bring governance closer to the people and fast-track development in the region.

He said,

“This proposal is not just about geography; it’s about justice, representation, and equity. The Ijebu people have long demonstrated economic and administrative viability for a separate state.”

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to formalise the creation of Ijebu State, adding to the growing list of similar proposals seeking to restructure Nigeria’s subnational units.

Speaker refers bill to constitution review committee

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over plenary, referred the bill to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative action.

Kalu noted that the process would follow due constitutional procedure, adding that every step must align with Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

He said,

“The House recognises the aspirations of communities seeking greater representation, but we must ensure the process is guided strictly by the Constitution.”

Legislative hurdle remains high

Creating a new state in Nigeria is a complex constitutional process. The 1999 Constitution stipulates that such a bill must first secure two-thirds majority support from lawmakers representing the affected areas in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It must also be endorsed by the state assembly and local governments within the area, followed by a referendum in which at least two-thirds of the residents vote in favour.

After the referendum, a simple majority of all state houses of assembly across the federation must approve the proposal before final adoption by two-thirds of both chambers of the National Assembly.

No new state since 1999

Since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, no new state has been created despite multiple attempts by lawmakers and interest groups.

The current constitution amendment process, expected to conclude by December 2025, has reignited debates over state creation, restructuring, and regional representation.

