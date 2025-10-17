The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Southwest Chieftain, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on the occasion of his 51st birthday today, Friday, October 17, 2025.

In his goodwill message, Ambassador Ajadi described the Ooni as a symbol of unity, peace, and wisdom whose reign has continued to bring pride and honour to the Yoruba race and Nigeria at large.

Ooni at 51: NNPP Chieftain Ajadi sends strong message

Source: Twitter

“Kabiyesi is not just a monarch; he is a bridge-builder, a peacemaker, and a visionary leader whose influence transcends ethnic and religious boundaries,” Ajadi stated. “At 51, His Majesty remains a shining example of how traditional leadership can blend with modern ideas to promote national harmony and development.”

Ajadi, who was a presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the 2023 general election, recalled his courtesy visit to the Ooni’s palace on May 14, 2022, as part of his nationwide consultations at the time. He noted that the warm reception he received from the Ooni reflected the monarch’s open-mindedness and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“When I visited His Imperial Majesty during my presidential consultation, I was deeply impressed by his counsel and fatherly advice. He spoke about the need for selfless leadership, youth empowerment, and national unity — values I still hold dearly,” Ajadi reminisced.

Ambassador Ajadi, who was also the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, further praised the Ooni’s continuous support for youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and the promotion of peace across Nigeria and Africa.

“Kabiyesi’s initiatives in youth development and cultural diplomacy have projected the Yoruba heritage globally,” Ajadi said. “On this special day, I join millions of Nigerians and well-wishers around the world to celebrate a royal father whose reign has brought light and hope to our nation.”

Ajadi reiterated by praying for the monarch’s long life, good health, and divine wisdom to continue his noble service to humanity.

“May Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, reign in peace and wisdom for many more decades to come,” he said.

